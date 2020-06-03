Left Menu
Development News Edition

String Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Volumes

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 09:50 IST
String Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Volumes

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- String Real Estate Information Services ("String"), the leading provider of title search, production and curative solutions, is pleased to announce that operational capacities have exceeded pre-pandemic volumes by 15%

For over 17 years, String's Operations Team has been providing industry-leading services to the title industry. Drawing heavily on lessons from the 2007 and 2008 financial crises, String, under the leadership of Gokul Krishnan, Director of Operations, implemented a robust business continuity plan and disaster recovery plan to maintain operations and support clients in the midst of escalating challenges unfolding during the COVID-19 pandemic, including strict lockdown measures in India

"Our guiding principle has always been clients first and we took all necessary measures to maintain operational capacity, working 24/7 to continue delivering superior results for our clients," said Prashant Kothari, Founder and Managing Director of String. "I'm proud of what this team has accomplished, successfully migrating 88% of our employees across three offices to remote working prior to the lockdown, helping ensure job security for all 900+ employees."With refinance volumes increasing by 176% from this time last year, String's ability to maintain operational capacity has ensured success for its clients.11. https://www.mba.org/2020-press-releases/may/mortgage-applications-increase-in-latest-mba-weekly-survey-x264194About String Real Estate Information ServicesString (stringinfo.com) is the leading solutions provider to the title industry with 16 years' of specialized experience. String's mission is to help title agents build better, more efficient and cost-effective businesses by helping them lower costs, increase margins and improve operational efficiencies. String offers title search, production and curative services for a variety of secondary market players. String has won several accolades including the Smart CEO Future 50 Award, the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the US & the MAP Vital factors Solutions Award. PWRPWR

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Eyes are on you:' Minneapolis neighbours band to stand guard

The two men stepped from the shadows as the car turned off an upscale shopping street into a residential area located on the far edge of the rioting that swept through Minneapolis. It was after midnight. A pair of metal dividers blocked t...

China stocks near three-month high, Sino-U.S. tensions cap gains

China stocks hit a near three-month high on Wednesday as an upbeat private survey pointed to economic recovery, though Sino-U.S. tensions capped gains. The CSI300 index rose 0.6 to 4,005.47 points at the end of the morning session, its high...

Minneapolis police face civil rights probe over Floyd death

The state of Minnesota on Tuesday launched a civil rights investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department in hopes of forcing widespread changes following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer pressed his ...

UK's Johnson pledges to let in Hong Kong citizens if needed

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that the United Kingdom stands ready to open the door to almost 3 million Hong Kong citizens as the citys leader arrived in Beijing for meetings on a planned national security law that has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020