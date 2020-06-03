String Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Volumes

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- String Real Estate Information Services ("String"), the leading provider of title search, production and curative solutions, is pleased to announce that operational capacities have exceeded pre-pandemic volumes by 15%

For over 17 years, String's Operations Team has been providing industry-leading services to the title industry. Drawing heavily on lessons from the 2007 and 2008 financial crises, String, under the leadership of Gokul Krishnan, Director of Operations, implemented a robust business continuity plan and disaster recovery plan to maintain operations and support clients in the midst of escalating challenges unfolding during the COVID-19 pandemic, including strict lockdown measures in India

"Our guiding principle has always been clients first and we took all necessary measures to maintain operational capacity, working 24/7 to continue delivering superior results for our clients," said Prashant Kothari, Founder and Managing Director of String. "I'm proud of what this team has accomplished, successfully migrating 88% of our employees across three offices to remote working prior to the lockdown, helping ensure job security for all 900+ employees."With refinance volumes increasing by 176% from this time last year, String's ability to maintain operational capacity has ensured success for its clients.