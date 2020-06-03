Left Menu
FatPipe Networks Appoints Reliance Communications Executive Vice President to Lead India Strategic Business

SALT LAKE CITY and CHENNAI, India, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FatPipe® Networks, the inventor and multiple patents holder of SDWAN technology, announced today that Mr. Harish Motwani has joined the FatPipe senior management team as Executive Vice President of Strategic Business and Solution Sales for FatPipe Networks, India. Mr. Motwani previously was the Executive Vice President of Reliance Communications Ltd, India, where he held leadership roles in Network, Enterprise Business, and Data Centers. He managed Business Development teams across regions and has a proven track record of consistently achieving sales targets for Data, Voice and Managed Services. He played a pivotal role in winning major deals for Reliance Communications. He is a member of the Indian Telecom Services of the Government of India, 1989 Batch. Motwani will join FatPipe's Global Sales Management Team along with Mr. Phil Hinson, the former Vice President of Technical Sales at AT&T, and Mr. Praveen Shinde, the former Global Head of Sales for Reliance Communications.

"Harish has a strong reputation in the Indian telecom industry as a technical and business leader of Enterprise Telco Business," said Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, CEO of FatPipe Networks. "His passion for technology with strategic insights makes him best suited for leading FatPipe Strategic Business. With Harish, Praveen and Phil, we have the industry's winningest team," he added. "I am delighted to help lead FatPipe's strategic push in India. It is an exciting opportunity to leverage the power of FatPipe's highly-rated SDWAN to provide the best to Indian Telcos, Enterprise, and Government customers," said Motwani. "FatPipe was technologically the best product amongst all SDWAN products during rigorous testing, which paved the way for it to become the chosen SDWAN partner for a Global Telco. I am sure FatPipe will contribute significantly to the network transformation journey of India." FatPipe, in a Gartner customer survey, obtained the highest rating of all SDWAN and edge networking products in the market. 100% of customers stated that they would recommend Fatpipe to others.

About FatPipe FatPipe Networks invented Software Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN) by pioneering path selection using software, eliminating the need for BGP at the telco central office. FatPipe offers solutions for network reliability, Hybrid-WAN redundancy, improved network performance and security for wide area connectivity. FatPipe securely manages enterprise and government data traffic and was the first to achieve FIPS-140-2 certification. FatPipe provides robust application visibility and analytics. FatPipe currently has 12 U.S. patents and more than 180 technology claims related to multipath, SDWAN and selective encryption for broadband networks. FatPipe, with several thousand customers, has offices in the United States and around the world, and more than 600 resellers worldwide. For more information, visit www.fatpipeinc.com. Resellers seeking more information on FatPipe may contact FatPipe at info@fatpipeinc.com. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/654439/FatPipe_Networks_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

