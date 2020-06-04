Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro near multi-month high as markets bet on ECB stimulus boost

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 06:13 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 06:13 IST
FOREX-Euro near multi-month high as markets bet on ECB stimulus boost

The euro held near multi-month highs against rival majors Thursday on expectations the European Central Bank will expand its bond buying programme later in the day to shore up the coronavirus-stricken economy. The euro's strength helped to push the dollar's index against a basket of key currencies to the lowest level in nearly three months.

The euro stood at $1.12305, having risen to $1.1258 on Wednesday, its highest levels since mid-March and the seven straight session of gains. Against the Japanese yen, the common currency rose to a 4-1/2-month high of 122.625 overnight and last stood at 122.41 yen.

It also fetched 1.0798 franc on the safe-haven Swiss currency, having risen to as high as 1.0820, its strongest since Jan. 14. The European Central Bank is widely expected to increase the size of its 750 billion euro ($669 billion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) as early as Thursday.

The ECB delivers its policy decision at 1145 GMT and ECB President Christine Lagarde holds a news conference at 1230 GMT. The currency has been bolstered by hopes for European Union-wide fiscal support measures after Germany last month threw its weight behind the idea of a European Union recovery fund, breaking away from its long-held tradition to resist moves towards fiscal integration in the currency bloc.

That has largely underpinned the euro's rise against the dollar for seven straight sessions until Wednesday, having gained 2.3% during this period. "I suspect the market has already priced in an increase of about 500 billion in the PEPP and in the near-term, there is risk of a correction," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.

"The market could react positively if the ECB expands the target of its bond purchase or scrap its limit on each country. But in terms of the total size, it is hard to expect a positive surprise now," he said. The dollar index stood at 97.340, having fallen about 1% so far this week as broad improvement in risk sentiment, underpinned by reopening of economies globally, reduced the allure for the greenback.

On Wednesday data showed that U.S. private payrolls fell less than expected in May, suggesting layoffs were abating as businesses reopen, though the overall economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be slow. Predictably, the safe-haven yen also weakened during much of this period, and was last trading at 108.96 yen, near a two-month low of 108.98 hit in previous U.S. trade.

Sterling was changing hands at $1.2576, near its highest levels in over a month, helped by signs that Britain might be willing to compromise on sticking points in Brexit negotiations with the European Union. Britain is expected to indicate flexibility over fisheries and trade rules if the European Union agrees to lessen its demands regarding regulatory alignment and fishing access, the Times newspaper reported on Tuesday as a new round of talks kicks off.

Britain has until July 1 to ask for an extension to the current transition period, which ends in December.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

After long silence, Mattis denounces Trump and military response to crisis

After long refusing to explicitly criticize a sitting president, former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis accused President Donald Trump on Wednesday of trying to divide America and roundly denounced a militarization of the U.S. response to civi...

Thailand's 1 million health volunteers hailed as coronavirus heroes

Nearly every day, 77-year-old Surin Makradee goes door-to-door in her village in Thailand, visiting every home to check peoples temperatures in a routine repeated in communities across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.I consider ...

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Australian PM Scott Morrison today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold India-Australia Virtual Summit with Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday to focus on the positive trajectory in bilateral relations. Dates for the visit of Prime Minister of Australia to India thi...

On World Bicycle Day, Atlas Cycles announces temporary layoffs

On the International World Bicycle Day, which falls on June 3, Atlas Cycles Haryana Limited pasted a notice outside its production plant in Sahibabad announcing temporary lay off of its employees. Mahesh Kumar, a leader of the worker union ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020