Left Menu
Development News Edition

UST Global recognized as 'IT Service Provider of the Year 2020' by Everest Group

UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced that it has been named to the list of the Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Top 20 IT Service Providers of the Year 2020.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-06-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 12:17 IST
UST Global recognized as 'IT Service Provider of the Year 2020' by Everest Group
UST Global. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced that it has been named to the list of the Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Top 20 IT Service Providers of the Year 2020. The awards, now in their fifth year, recognize IT service providers who have demonstrated consistent leadership in the PEAK Matrix® reports issued by Everest Group, a consulting and research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, and sourcing.

The honor recognizes UST Global's position as a fast-growing digital technologies company providing advanced computing and digital innovation solutions to large enterprises across the globe. The PEAK Matrix® is a framework for identifying the relative market success and capabilities of service providers. This is the first time UST Global has been named to this list, the only new entrant highlighted in this year's Top 20 ranking.

"We are thrilled to be identified by the Everest Group as a Top 20 IT Service Provider," said Gautam Khanna, Vice-President - Business Development & Advisory Relations, UST Global. "As a new entrant to Everest's PEAK Matrix®, we are delighted to be positioned as a global leader in such a highly regarded industry index. It is a true testament to our growth, and our commitment to offer innovative customer experiences, streamline operations, and drive business value for our clients," he added.

"UST Global continues to establish itself as a leading and growing player in the global market for digital transformation and IT services," said Manu Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, UST Global. "Without exception, our success has always been and will always be grounded in our people, and this remarkable recognition is due to our inspired and talented teams that consistently deliver outstanding results and demonstrate a commitment beyond the contract to all our esteemed clients," he added.

For over 20 years, UST Global has been a leader in digital transformation. The company achieves tangible business outcomes for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients across industries through exceptional collaboration and robust innovation. The company's differentiated solutions, flexible business models, and expansive ecosystem make UST Global a partner of choice for businesses around the globe.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Google pledges USD 37 million to fight racism

Google CEO Sunder Pichai has pledged USD 37 million to fight racism in the wake of a nationwide protest in the US against the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd. In an email to his employees on Wednesday, the Indian-American...

Tata Consumer expects COVID-19 impact on profitability; hit by commodity price, supply constraints

Tata Consumer Products expects its profitability to be impacted in the short term due to the coronavirus outbreak as input costs have risen on account of commodity price volatility and supply constraints during the pandemic and subsequent l...

Race for COVID vaccine takes on political dimensions to echo technological dominance

The race among countries to develop a safe and effective vaccine that could fight the novel coronavirus infection has taken on political dimensions to echo technological dominance, whereby the winning nation could get a jump-start on protec...

Madeleine McCann's family says police lead on new suspect is 'very significant'

The parents of Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in Portugal in 2007 aged just three, said on Thursday that the announcement of a new suspect was a potentially very significant development in the 13-year worldwide hunt for their daughter.Mc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020