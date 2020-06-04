UST Global recognized as 'IT Service Provider of the Year 2020' by Everest Group

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced that it has been named to the list of the Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Top 20 IT Service Providers of the Year 2020. The awards, now in their fifth year, recognize IT service providers who have demonstrated consistent leadership in the PEAK Matrix® reports issued by Everest Group, a consulting and research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, and sourcing.

The honor recognizes UST Global's position as a fast-growing digital technologies company providing advanced computing and digital innovation solutions to large enterprises across the globe. The PEAK Matrix® is a framework for identifying the relative market success and capabilities of service providers. This is the first time UST Global has been named to this list, the only new entrant highlighted in this year's Top 20 ranking.

"We are thrilled to be identified by the Everest Group as a Top 20 IT Service Provider," said Gautam Khanna, Vice-President - Business Development & Advisory Relations, UST Global. "As a new entrant to Everest's PEAK Matrix®, we are delighted to be positioned as a global leader in such a highly regarded industry index. It is a true testament to our growth, and our commitment to offer innovative customer experiences, streamline operations, and drive business value for our clients," he added.

"UST Global continues to establish itself as a leading and growing player in the global market for digital transformation and IT services," said Manu Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, UST Global. "Without exception, our success has always been and will always be grounded in our people, and this remarkable recognition is due to our inspired and talented teams that consistently deliver outstanding results and demonstrate a commitment beyond the contract to all our esteemed clients," he added.

For over 20 years, UST Global has been a leader in digital transformation. The company achieves tangible business outcomes for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients across industries through exceptional collaboration and robust innovation. The company's differentiated solutions, flexible business models, and expansive ecosystem make UST Global a partner of choice for businesses around the globe.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/PRNewswire)