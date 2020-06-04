Virgin Atlantic says to restart some flights on July 20

Virgin Atlantic says to restart some flights on July 20Reuters | London | Updated: 04-06-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 17:37 IST
Virgin Atlantic said on Thursday it would restart some flights that have been grounded by the COVID-19 pandemic on July 20 and aimed to restore further services in August.
The airline said that services to Orlando and Hong Kong from London Heathrow would resume on July 20, with flights to New York JFK, Los Angeles, and Shanghai set to restart on July 21.
- READ MORE ON:
- Virgin Atlantic
- Orlando
- Hong Kong
- New York
- Los Angeles
- Shanghai
- London Heathrow
ALSO READ
Tiananmen vigil organiser calls for candles to be lit across Hong Kong
Spike in some Hong Kong flat sales raises fraud suspicions
Hong Kong shares end flat as investors expect govt measures from key political meetings
As in 1918, New York may use staggered work hours to keep subway safe
Low-income areas of New York City show high COVID-19 positive rates-governor