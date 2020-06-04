Left Menu
Virgin Atlantic says to restart some flights on July 20

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-06-2020
Virgin Atlantic says to restart some flights on July 20
Virgin Atlantic said on Thursday it would restart some flights that have been grounded by the COVID-19 pandemic on July 20 and aimed to restore further services in August.

The airline said that services to Orlando and Hong Kong from London Heathrow would resume on July 20, with flights to New York JFK, Los Angeles, and Shanghai set to restart on July 21.

