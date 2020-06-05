New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards to be screened on 4 July

For the first time ever, the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards will be screened on national television on Saturday 4th July at 7:30 pm.

The Awards will be televised on Country TV's Sky Channel 81 which will be accessible to all viewers without a subscription. It will also be available online for those who do not have Sky.

"We're excited about airing our National awards on Country TV and the additional recognition our finalists, partners and national sponsors will receive," says NZDIA General Manager Robin Congdon.

"More than ever, it is important that success within the dairy industry is celebrated."

"It is hoped the 2020 National award finalists and winners can be brought together at an event when restrictions are lifted so that their efforts and success can be recognised appropriately," he says."We intend to organise a Gala dinner event for the 2021 Awards because it's still crucial for our entrants, finalists and sponsors to come together to learn, connect and grow."

Country TV General Manager Helen Ryan says it's essential to showcase the leaders in an industry of such vital importance to New Zealand.

"Country TV is thrilled to be the exclusive broadcast partner of such a prestigious awards event from within the NZ dairy industry."

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors Westpac, DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian Energy, and Ravensdown, along with industry partners DairyNZ and Primary ITO.