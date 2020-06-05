Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 14:36 IST
Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday warned American investors against fraudulent accounting practices at China-based companies and said the Nasdaq's recent decision to tighten listing rules for such players should be "a model" for all other exchanges around the world. His remarks on the issue reported first by Reuters before being delivered via a statement, illustrate the Trump administration's desire to make it harder for some Chinese companies to trade on exchanges outside of China. It also adds to the growing list of flashpoints for two countries already at odds over issues such as trade, COVID-19, and Hong Kong.

President Donald Trump issued a memorandum on Thursday calling for recommendations to be issued within 60 days to protect U.S. investors from what he said was China's failure to allow audits of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. "American investors should not be subjected to hidden and undue risks associated with companies that do not abide by the same rules as U.S. firms," Pompeo said in his statement. "Nasdaq's action should serve as a model for other exchanges in the United States, and around the world."

"I applaud Nasdaq for requiring auditing firms to ensure all listed companies comply with international reporting and inspection standards," Pompeo added, referring to the U.S. bourse's decision to tighten listing rules in a bid to curb initial public offerings of Chinese companies closely held by insiders and with opaque accounting. Nasdaq Chief Executive Adena Friedman said on Thursday addressing the overseas accounting issues is a matter for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The exchange's action came after Chinese coffeehouse chain Luckin Coffee Inc, which had a U.S. IPO in early 2019, announced that an internal investigation showed its chief operating officer and other employees fabricated sales deals. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the United States was making hasty generalizations about Chinese firms' accounting practices.

"Forcing Chinese companies to retreat from the U.S. will severely damage the interest and rights of U.S. investors," he said. Trump said last week his administration would begin the process of eliminating special U.S. treatment for Hong Kong to punish China, saying Beijing's move to impose new national security legislation meant the territory no longer warranted U.S. economic privileges.

He also said he was instructing a presidential working group to study the differing practices of Chinese companies listed on the U.S. financial markets, with the goal of protecting American investors. "The real issue is the lack of transparency and the lack of disclosure to the American investors," Keith Krach, undersecretary for economic growth, energy and the environment at the U.S. State Department, told Reuters on Wednesday.

"No country should be allowed to lie to the American investors to create an unfair advantage, especially when operating in American markets," Krach said. Many U.S.-listed Chinese firms will likely list on the Hong Kong exchange this year, in part because of U.S. political pressure, the head of the exchange said Thursday.

The SEC has been locked in a decade-long struggle with the Chinese government to inspect audits of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. In April, SEC chief Jay Clayton warned investors about disclosure problems with Chinese companies. A senior U.S. official said he hoped the SEC would review a memorandum of understanding signed with China in 2013, allowing Chinese companies to withhold information if their local laws forbid them from sharing it.

"That waiver should probably be reviewed at this point in time as to whether it is still appropriate and if not be rescinded," he said, adding that the decision was up to the SEC.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

Videos

Latest News

Undiagnosed COVID-19 could mean English toll is higher than thought - ONS

An increase in the number of deaths in England and Wales in recent months that have not been linked to COVID-19 could indicate that undiagnosed cases are killing more people than previously thought, data from the Office for National Statist...

France denies harbouring Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido in Caracas

France denied on Friday that Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido had taken refuge at any of its diplomatic sites in Caracas after the Venezuelan foreign minister said he was hiding in the French Embassy.Mr Juan Guaido is not at the Fre...

Facebook globally launches its Google Photos transfer tool

Facebook has announced that its new Google Photos transfer tool is now available globally. As per The Verge, the tool was firstly launched in America and Canada in April.The new feature will allow users to transfer pictures, videos, and oth...

Goa authorities concerned about local transmission of COVID-19

With seven frontline workers from the health department testing positive for COVID-19 in Goa, there is a fear that the viral infection might travel to the interiors of the state. State Health authorities had confirmed on Thursday that seven...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020