Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Govt amends insolvency law; suspends initiation of fresh proceedings for six months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 21:12 IST
COVID-19: Govt amends insolvency law; suspends initiation of fresh proceedings for six months

The government on Friday promulgated an ordinance to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) whereby fresh insolvency proceedings will not be initiated for at least six months starting from March 25 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Default on repayments from March 25, the day when the nationwide lockdown began to curb coronavirus infections, would not be considered for initiating insolvency proceedings for at least six months.

The move is expected to provide relief for corporates as the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have significantly impacted economic activities. Insolvency proceedings would not be initiated for "any default arising on or after March 25, 2020 for a period of six months or such further period, not exceeding one year from such date, as may be notified in this behalf," the ordinance said.

"... no application shall ever be filed for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process of a corporate debtor for the said default occuring during the said period," it said. Initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process has been suspended for the given time. Three sections under the Code -- 7, 9 and 10 -- would not be applicable for the six-month period.

In this regard, a new section '10A' has been inserted in the IBC. While sections 7 and 9 provide for initiation of insolvency proceedings by financial creditors and operational creditors, respectively, section 10 pertains to corporate applicants.

Under the IBC, an entity can seek insolvency proceedings against a company even if the repayment is delayed by just one day. This is subject to the minimum threshold of Rs 1 crore. Earlier, the threshold was Rs 1 lakh. On May 17, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government would provide various relaxations under the insolvency law, including suspending fresh proceedings for up to one year.

"After all, when lockdown gets lifted immediately, you are not sure how much of the businesses will get restored... No fresh insolvency proceedings will be initiated for up to one year," she had said. The measures were announced as part of the fifth and final tranche of the over Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package that was unveiled to boost the economy ravaged by the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

European stocks rack up hefty gains as cyclicals rally

European stocks racked up their best week in two months on Friday, with investors scooping up battered shares of banks, automakers and travel companies amid growing signs that the pandemic-hit global economy is recovering.The pan-European S...

WHO advises wider use of masks in virus hotspots

The World Health Organisation is changing its recommendations for the use of masks during the coronavirus pandemic and is now recommending that in areas where there is widespread transmission, people should wear masks when social distancing...

Facebook says it found no foreign interference campaigns targeting U.S. protests

Facebook Inc said on Friday it had not seen evidence of coordinated foreign interference targeting the U.S. protests spurred by the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man.We have been actively looking and we havent yet seen fo...

Hry CM urges people to conserve environment; state sets target to plant 1 crore trees

On World Environment Day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged the people of the state to take a pledge to conserve the environment and maintain ecological balance, as the state government set a target to plant over one crore tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020