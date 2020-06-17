Left Menu
Development News Edition

Experian offers free credit reports this year

We are providing complimentary resources for consumers to monitor and protect their financial health," Experian India Country Head and Managing Director Sathya Kalyanasundaram said in the release. The company is offering free credit reports to its customers after the RBI's announcement of the moratorium on repayment of all term loans in March.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 15:00 IST
Experian offers free credit reports this year

Information services firm Experian on Wednesday said it is offering free credit reports to its customers in the country for the current year. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mandated all credit information companies (CICs) to provide access to one free full credit report (FFCR), including credit score, once in a calendar year, to consumers whose credit history is available with them.

In a statement, Experian said it is providing free credit reports throughout 2020, which means consumers can access their credit report every month to track their credit score without any cost. "The pandemic has led to a large increase in consumers going online, which has led to a potential rise in fraud. We are providing complimentary resources for consumers to monitor and protect their financial health," Experian India Country Head and Managing Director Sathya Kalyanasundaram said in the release.

The company is offering free credit reports to its customers after the RBI's announcement of the moratorium on repayment of all term loans in March. Free credit reports will help consumers manage their financial anxiety, it said.

The RBI in March said non-payment of equated-monthly instalments in the moratorium period will not have any impact on an individual's credit score..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to allow users to switch off political ads in new voting campaign

California USA, June 17 SputnikANI Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that his social networks will be launching a campaign to increase voter turnout in the upcoming US presidential election and that a feature to block p...

Angry anti-China protests in Jammu over killing of 20 soldiers in Ladakh

Anti-China protests were held at multiple locations in Jammu region on Wednesday over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakhs Galwan Valley, with agitators demanding revenge, boycott of Chinese products and severing trade ties. They ...

EXPLAINER-Why are Chinese and Indian troops fighting in a remote Himalayan valley?

The Indian army has said at least 20 of its soldiers were killed after hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops at a disputed border site on Monday night, in the deadliest clash between the two Asian giants in decades. China said its troop...

Qualcomm brings 5G to more affordable smartphones with Snapdragon 690

Qualcomm on Wednesday unveiled Snapdragon 690 chip that supports 5G technology and will power smartphones in price range of USD 300-500 about Rs 22,000-38,000. Devices based on the Snapdragon 690 are expected to be commercially available in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020