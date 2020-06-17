Left Menu
Campervan Camps and Holidays India introduces commercially approved motorhomes

As there are no readymade motorhomes available in India for tourism purpose, the company decided to design and manufacture on its own, he added. Built using German design, LuxeCamper has received approval from the Automotive Research Association of India as per AIS-124 standards.

17-06-2020
Campervan Camps and Holidays India, a Bengaluru-based start-up, on Wednesday introduced commercially approved motorhomes 'LuxeCamper'. The motorhomes, bulit on vehicles, offer vacation on wheels.

"Our endeavour is to offer an all-new safe and exquisite travel experience that brings together comfort and style, like never before," Campervan Camps and Holidays India Pvt Ltd founder Tiger Ramesh said in a statement. As there are no readymade motorhomes available in India for tourism purpose, the company decided to design and manufacture on its own, he added.

Built using German design, LuxeCamper has received approval from the Automotive Research Association of India as per AIS-124 standards. The motorhomes come with living and sleeping areas designed within a compact space that can accommodate up to four people.

Other facilities include a fully functional kitchenette, that comes with an induction, stove and gas hobs, toaster, electric kettle, a microwave oven, fridge and freezer. It also houses a shower, toilet, televisions and music system.

Powered by rooftop solar panels, LuxeCamper uses solar energy for charging the inverter batteries and powering the equipments, including heating and cooling. The company has built a tech platform that allows guests to choose from a set of recommended trails as well as customise and configure their own trails to various destinations.

The venture has attracted angel investors such as cricketer Anil Kumble, musician Vijay Prakash, and Phaneesh Murthy from the IT industry. Besides, Vinay Luthra, former principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force at the Karnataka Forest Department, has joined the board as a director and an advisor to the company.

"The plan is to launch in Karnataka and expand to the rest of the country. The team is enthusiastically building the fleet and talking to property owners to make motorhome camping sites available across the country," Luthra said. The company has partnered with small lodges, homestays and select campsites of eco-tourism chain Jungle Lodges and Resorts.

As part of the initial trails offered, the company said it has tied up for camping sites at locations such as Aanejari, Bandipur, Bheemeshwari, Hampi, Kabini, Kodagu, Kudremukha, Sadashivgad, Sakleshpur, Sakrebyle, Sitanandi, and a few more locations are under finalisation. PTI MSS HRS.

