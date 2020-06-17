KFin Technologies Announces Leadership Transition: Sreekanth Nadella Elevated to Chief Executive Officer

MUMBAI and HYDERABAD, India, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KFin Technologies Private Limited. ( "KFin" or the "Company", formerly known as Karvy Fintech Pvt. Ltd.), one of India's largest Registrars and a market leader in the investor servicing industry, has appointed Sreekanth Nadella, presently the COO of KFin, to take charge as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company with effect from June 15th, 2020

Sreekanth has taken over from Ganesh Venkatachalam, the Managing Director & CEO of KFin who left the Company on June 12th, 2020, after an illustrious twenty-five-year career. Under the leadership of Ganesh, KFin has been able to build not only a strong suite of investor services in India but also expanded operations to South-East Asia and Middle-East. Ganesh shall continue to work with the Board of the Company in an advisory capacity to support the transition. Sreekanth, a Chartered Accountant by training, brings over 20 years of experience in leadership capacity across functions of finance, operations, IT & ITES, strategy consulting, transformation, and delivery across diverse industries. He has been working as the Chief Operating Officer of KFin since June 2018. Before KFin, Sreekanth held leadership roles with various organizations including IBM Global Services, Capita, and Accenture

Mr. M. V. Nair, the Chairman of the board of directors of KFin, said, "Ganesh has been a wonderful leader to the employees of KFin, a true and valued partner to our customers, and an industry veteran whose work and vision has forever transformed the investor services industry in India. Ganesh's sincere endeavors have been instrumental in helping KFin set high standards of service and business ethics in the industry. The board of directors and the entire KFin team would like to thank Ganesh for his leadership and relentless service over the last two and half decades. On behalf of the entire board, I am also delighted to welcome Sreekanth to his new role. Sreekanth has shown exemplary leadership in the role of COO of the company over the last 2 years and we are thrilled to have a talented and energetic leader like him who, along with KFin's highly capable management team shall lead the company in its next phase of growth. We wish him all the success."Mr. Ganesh, the outgoing Managing Director and CEO of KFin, said, "I am extremely proud of what KFin has achieved over the last 25 years due to hard work put in by the employees, and leadership provided by the entire management team. I feel fortunate to have led an outstanding team and contributed my bit to the organization's success. I am grateful to the board of directors, my colleagues, and all employees of KFin who posed their trust and faith in me throughout my tenure in the Company. I remain excited about the future potential of KFin."Mr. Sreekanth Nadella, the incoming CEO of KFin, said, "I am grateful to the board of KFin for giving me this opportunity. I would also like to thank Ganesh for being a wonderful leader and mentor during my role as the COO of the company. Over the years, the Company has significantly transformed and diversified its business and also contributed towards industry growth. I am fortunate to be working alongside an extremely talented team with deep operational expertise which, along with leadership support from the Board, shall help KFin continue to build an innovative, enterprising, and technology-driven organization and play a leadership role in investor services industry in India and abroad."About KFin Technologies Private Limited:KFin Technologies serves the mission-critical needs of asset managers; with clients spanning mutual funds, AIFs, wealth managers and corporates in India and abroad. It serves corporate issuers as a Registrar and Transfer Agent and provides outsourcing services for select financial services firms. The company also provides back-office operations and data processing services, besides being a central record-keeping agency under the National Pension System. PWRPWR