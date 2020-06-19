Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to rise at open on recovery optimism

Wall Street was set to open higher on Friday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq inching closer to a fresh record high on hopes of a bounce back in post-pandemic economic activity, as investors shrugged off rising new COVID-19 cases in several U.S. states.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:11 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street set to rise at open on recovery optimism
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Wall Street was set to open higher on Friday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq inching closer to a fresh record high on hopes of a bounce-back in post-pandemic economic activity, as investors shrugged off rising new COVID-19 cases in several U.S. states. Energy companies Occidental Petroleum Corp and Devon Energy Corp jumped 6.3% and 4.2% each in premarket trading as Brent crude rose above $42 a barrel amid signs of a gradual recovery in demand and a promise by oil producers to meet supply cuts.

California, Florida, and North Carolina urged mandatory mask use on Thursday as at least six states set daily records for new coronavirus cases. Mainland China also reported 32 new cases of infections, an uptick from a day earlier. The risk of a resurgence of the virus outbreak prompting another round of restrictive measures has led to choppy trading sessions this week. However, the S&P 500 and the Dow are headed for their fourth weekly rise in five following a strong retail sales report and signs of the additional official stimulus.

"We expect the overshoot inequities to continue, driven by the very aggressive monetary policy easing, fiscal expansions, and the continued reopening of the global economy with some temporary setbacks," said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management. The S&P 500 ended marginally higher on Thursday with the Nasdaq notching its sixteenth rise in the past 19 sessions.

The benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow are about 8% and 12% below their respective record closing highs hit in February, while the Nasdaq is about 0.5% below its all-time closing high on June 10. Markets are likely to become more volatile during Friday's session on account of "quadruple witching," as investors unwind interest in futures and options contracts prior to expiration.

"Today's trading activity could be very telling," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York. "If we end the day weak or having given up much of the gains, that's an implication that investors are not confident enough to hold a long position over the weekend." At 8:13 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 354 points, or 1.36%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 38.25 points or 1.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 105.5 points, or 1.06%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc jumped 9.1% on plans to reopen theaters at about 450 locations in the United States next month and the company expects to return to full-seating capacity around Thanksgiving. Later in the day, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will participate in a video conference where he will talk about ways regions and cities across the country can help their workforces better withstand and recover from shocks related to the pandemic.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RS poll in Gujarat: Counting delayed due to Cong's objections

Counting of votes for four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat was delayed on Friday as the Congress demanded that the Election Commission invalidate two BJP votes on different grounds. Lader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani said the Congress has soug...

WHO should change rules that led it to oppose travel restrictions, ex-head says

The World Health Organization should change guidelines that led it to oppose travel restrictions early in the coronavirus epidemic, said former WHO chief Gro Harlem Brundtland, who now chairs an independent watchdog that monitors the global...

English COVID-19 R number falls to 0.7-0.9, in line with UK

The COVID-19 reproduction number for England fell to 0.7-0.9, bringing it into line with the rest of the UK, the government said on Friday, as it also published details of how quickly the disease was shrinking for the first time. Prime Mini...

Trump warns protesters to face 'different scene' at his Oklahoma rally

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday threatened unspecified action against any protesters at his weekend campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, saying they would be treated much differently than they have been in other cities.Any protesters, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020