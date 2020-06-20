Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran's currency hits lowest value ever against the dollar

US sanctions have caused Iran's oil exports, the country's main source of income, to fall sharply. Last week, Senior Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said that Iran's oil revenues have plummeted to USD 8 billion from USD 100 billion in 2011.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 20-06-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 17:22 IST
Iran's currency hits lowest value ever against the dollar

Iran's currency has dropped to its lowest value ever at 190,000 rial for each dollar amid severe US sanctions against the country. The Iranian currency has tumbled from a rate of 32,000 rials to USD 1 at the time of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The rial unexpectedly rallied after President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the nuclear deal and reimpose crippling trade sanctions over two years ago. US sanctions have caused Iran's oil exports, the country's main source of income, to fall sharply.

Last week, Senior Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said that Iran's oil revenues have plummeted to USD 8 billion from USD 100 billion in 2011. Iran recently sent five tankers with at least USD 45.5 million worth of gasoline and similar products to Venezuela.

It was a way to bring money into its cash-starved Iran and put its own pressure on the U.S., which under Trump has pursued maximalist campaigns against both nations..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 patients who don't require hospitalisation will go for institutional isolation: LG

Only those COVID positive patients who dont require hospitalisation on clinical assessment and dont have adequate facilities for home isolation will need to undergo institutional isolation, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal said on Saturday. Hi...

DC protesters pull down, burn statue of Confederate general

Protesters toppled the only statue of a Confederate general in the nations capital and set it on fire on Juneteenth, the day marking the end of slavery in the United States, amid continuing anti-racism demonstrations following the killing o...

Yoga may help reduce migraine pain, cut treatment cost: AIIMS study

Yoga can reduce not just the pain, but also the treatment cost of migraines, a new study has found. The study conducted by AIIMS was published in the online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, accor...

French soccer allowing fans back from July 10

French soccer authorities are allowing fans back into stadiums from July 10, with an initial limit of 5,000. Nol Le Grat, president of the French Football Federation, says it is possible more spectators will be allowed into the French Cup f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020