'Karnataka will extend complete cooperation to industry in doubling GSDP'

Bengaluru, June 20 (PTI): The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday assured industry of the government's complete cooperation in its aim of doubling the Gross State Domestic Product in the next six years. He said there is a need to rebuild Karnataka by strengthening the economy and industry and with this in mind, a conducive atmosphere would be created to ensure overall growth.

"The state government will extend complete cooperation for industry, which is aiming to double GSDP in the next six years, from USD 230 billion to USD 500 billion, ushering in a new Karnataka," he was quoted as saying by his office in a release. "There is an open atmosphere for investment in Karnataka.

We are also fine if someone informs the government after making an investment here. We are here to provide all the infrastructure required to rebuild the State," he said.

COVID-19 has adversely affected the State and it has brought several changes - be it social, industrial or economical, he noted and sought cooperation from industry to overcome the crisis. The DCM was addressing Industry leaders on a webinar on "Nava Karnataka: Post Covid-19 Economy Rebuild - framework and strategies to strengthen the economy", organised by the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) on Saturday.

Narayan said that the state government, true to the aspirations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also believed in "minimum governance and maximum administration". He said the government's aim was to give an impetus to agriculture, manufacturing and service sectors.

Keeping this in mind, they were open to investments by swiftly clearing proposals and giving clearances," he said. Stating that the government headed by B S Yediyurappa is according priority on creating an industry friendly administration by making amendments to the APMC Act by ending the government monopoly, he said the corporate sector can now directly purchase produce from farmers.

The government was providing all the help for farmers, including supply of seeds, fertilisers, creating awareness on crops and bringing scientific techniques to the agriculture sector, he said. "There is no other state like Karnataka in the country.

Whether it is investments in IT or any other sector, the government is making an all out efforts to ensure ease of business," he added. The government is laying stress on the garment sector which generates a large number of jobs, Narayan said, adding that additional incentives would be extended if garment units are established in rural ares of the state.