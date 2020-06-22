Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chilmark Acquisition: What It Means for The Future of Cannabinoid Products

Parag Narang | Updated: 22-06-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 10:06 IST
Chilmark Acquisition: What It Means for The Future of Cannabinoid Products
Image Credit: Flickr

On June 15, Open Book Extracts announced that it had signed a deal to purchase Chilmark Labs. The agreement is expected to send waves across the cannabinoid industry, helping bring new and interesting hemp-derived products to the market. With their talents combined, the two companies are poised to research, develop, produce, and distribute products that utilize the potential of less known cannabinoids like CBN, CBC, THCV, and CBDV.

The current state of affairs

Since the push for legalization and the 2018 United States Farm Bill, there has been a surge in cannabis products being sold around the world. However, most consumers have been focusing on CBD and THC, the two most popular active agents found in cannabis. And while those two do have medical properties, there is much more the plant can offer.

In fact, scientists have been able to isolate and identify over 100 cannabinoids in the plant. And each of them has the potential of being useful as a supplement or a medical treatment. However, the process of extracting and studying rare cannabinoids is often more complicated — and expensive — than the CBD extraction process.

Luckily for consumers, Chilmark Labs specializes in manufacturing rare cannabinoids from hemp and citrus. According to the press release that announced the acquisition: "by making these previously unattainable rare cannabinoids more accessible, Chilmark Labs is unlocking new therapeutic possibilities and developing formulations to maximize the nutraceutical and pharmacological properties of rare cannabinoids."

"There is a treasure trove of therapeutic potential in the minor cannabinoids, and it's an honor to make these available for scientific research so that as an industry, we can bring to market plant-based products that address a host of currently unmet conditions," said Dr. Andrew Salzman, founder, and chairman of Chilmark Labs. "I expect the collaboration between Chilmark Labs and Open Book Extracts to support meaningful scientific advancements in this arena."

What Open Book Extracts brings to the table

The recent deal sees Open Book Extracts acquiring not only Chilmark Labs, but also its Israel affiliate, Beetlebung Pharma. Both companies are market leaders in manufacturing high-purity rare and minor cannabinoids.

Meanwhile, Open Book Extracts is a grower, processor, and manufacturer of premium plant-based products. Their headquarters is in North Carolina, and they are cGMP certified.

Current Good Manufacturing Practice(cGMP) regulations are enforced by the FDA. This certification means that Open Book's manufacturing practices have been vetoed by the FDA, making their products easier to distribute across the United States at a federal level. They operate as B2B wholesale producers of herbal products, often shipping CBD tinctures and other products to sellers with custom labels on them. Meaning you can buy CBD from 5 different states, with 5 different company logos on them, and they may all have been grown and manufactured by Open Book Extracts.

Open Book's experience in the market and vertical integration across the production process gives them ample reason to acquire a company like Chilmark. Combined, they can create a new market by producing and distributing novel products based on rare cannabinoids. Until those new products hit the market, however, customers should keep enjoying CBD oil and isolates, like the ones found at Cibdol.com

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are the personal views of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian officials warn against travel to new coronavirus hotspots

Australian officials tried to contain a fresh outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Monday, telling residents in the cluster hotspots to avoid travel outside their suburbs in Melbourne, the countrys second-largest city. Victoria state of whi...

Praying for everyone's safety in Mizoram: Amit Shah assures help to earthquake-hit state

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that he was praying for everyones safety and well being in Mizoram after an earthquake hit the state. The Home Minister also said that he has spoken to Chief Minister Zoramthanga and assured him ...

China's annual dog-meat fair opens; activists hope for last time

Chinas notorious dog-meat festival has opened in defiance of a government campaign to improve animal welfare and reduce risks to health highlighted by the novel coronavirus outbreak, but activists are hopeful its days are numbered. The annu...

Delhi on high alert after reports of terrorists from J-K attempting to enter city

Delhi Police forces have been put on high alert after intelligence reports about the possibility of four to five terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir attempting to enter the national capital with an intention to carry out a terror attack. Inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020