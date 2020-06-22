EIB lending CZK 8bn to boost Czech's water management services for agriculture

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending CZK 8 billion (around €300 million) to finance a vast set of measures put in place by the Czech Ministry of Agriculture to strengthen the country's water management services, including flood protection and storm management.

The implementation of the project will result in significant benefits for the people of the Czech Republic. It will provide protection against floods to an additional 47 000 people and improve the water supply of a total population of 24 000. Furthermore, it will increase wastewater collection and treatment for a total of 39 000 people and create an additional 2 million m3 of stormwater storage capacity.

EIB Vice-President Lilyana Pavlova commented: "The EU climate bank is taking action to preserve natural resources and protect the environment for future generations. Thanks to these measures, the EU bank will help to improve living conditions for some 110 000 people in the Czech Republic, where approximately 25% of the population live in flood-prone zones facing disastrous floods on average every 10-15 years. This is a programme with a strong climate action focus, which will allow for the provision of better water services and help the country to meet its commitments stemming from national and EU environmental legislation."

Czech Minister of Agriculture Miroslav Toman stated: "The Ministry of Agriculture greatly appreciates the long-term cooperation with the EIB and we are very pleased to continue with it. We are facing a turbulent period of climate change, which we perceive – from the point of view of the Czech Republic – above all like a considerable decrease in water resources. As part of the measures under construction, our priority is to ensure a stable supply of drinking water for the citizens of the Czech Republic and to build new and repair existing ponds in municipalities. However, we must not forget the opposite extreme and protect the population from floods. EIB funding will help us implement many important measures to combat climate change in the coming years."

The current operation is a continuation of very fruitful cooperation between the EIB and the Czech Ministry of Agriculture. It is the sixth loan provided by the EU bank to this ministry since 1999, for a total amount of €1.3 billion.

Examples of concrete projects supported by the loan:

Water supply and sewerage

Project: Jelence Waterworks

The investment involves the construction of a 1.6 km-long water line, one well drill and a reservoir of 40 m3 with water treatment technology. Upon completion, a high-quality drinking water supply will be provided to local residents.

Flood prevention

Project: Třebovice, Třebovka - Česká Třebová, flow modification - construction part

The aim of the investment is to provide flood protection along the section of the Třebovka watercourse over 12 km for the municipalities of Třebovice and Rybník and the city of Česká Třebová. This operation will increase the level of flood protection from the current two-year floods to 100-year floods.

Project: Construction of a municipal pond in Chotěšice (Central Bohemia)

Construction of a 4.7 ha water reservoir with a total volume of 66 000 m3. The project will improve the local water regime, stabilise the level of local groundwater and strengthen local eco-stabilisation functions. The water reservoir will also have flood protection impacts with a retention volume of 24 000 m3.