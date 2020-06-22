Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt to maintain status quo on MoUs with Chinese firms

There will be status quo with regard to the MoUs signed with Hengli Engineering, PMI Electro Mobility Solutions JV with Photon and Great Wall Motors on June 15, 2020, Desai said, according to the statement. The three Chinese companies were to invest in projects in Talegaon, an industrial hub in Pune district, an official statement had said earlier.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:37 IST
Maha govt to maintain status quo on MoUs with Chinese firms

There will be status quo with regard to the MoUs, worth more than Rs 5,000 crore, the Maharashtra government had signed with three Chinese companies on June 15, Industries Minister Subhash Desai on Monday, a move that comes in the backdrop of the Ladakh clash. Desai, however, clarified that the status quo does not mean cancellation of the MoUs relating to projects worth Rs 5,020 crore.

According to an official statement, Desai said the state government is awaiting clear policy decision regarding the projects in the present condition. The relationship between India and China has come under severe strain following a violent face-off between the troops of the two countries in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, in which 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred.

The MoUs were signed last Monday under the Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 investor summit, hours before the face-off took place. There will be status quo with regard to the MoUs signed with Hengli Engineering, PMI Electro Mobility Solutions JV with Photon and Great Wall Motors on June 15, 2020, Desai said, according to the statement.

The three Chinese companies were to invest in projects in Talegaon, an industrial hub in Pune district, an official statement had said earlier. According to the statement, Hengli Engineering was to invest Rs 250 crore and PMI Rs 1,000 crore in the auto sector.

The Great Wall Motors was to set up an automobile company with an investment of Rs 3,770 crore. The central governments clear policy (decision) is awaited in the present condition in connection with the projects worth Rs 5,020 crore, the minister said.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

African organizations call on governments to reopen borders for asylum seekers

People seeking safety are trapped at borders across Eastern Africa due to COVID-19 measures A coalition of international, national, and refugee-led organizations in the Horn, East and Central Africa HECA has today called on governments in t...

Fire breaks out at hazmat facility at US air base on Okinawa

A fire broke out on Monday in a storage building for hazardous materials at a major US air base on Japans southern island of Okinawa, slightly injuring dozens of personnel who were exposed to smoke or chlorine gas, the US military said. The...

Retired pope returning to Vatican after visiting ill brother

Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI left Germany on Monday to return to the Vatican after a four-day visit to his ailing elder brother. Benedict, a Bavarian native, boarded an Italian air force plane bound for Rome at Munich airport. He was seen off...

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 5pm NATION DEL43 SINOINDIA-FACEOFF-LD TALKS Eastern Ladakh standoff India, China hold second round of Lt Gen-level talks New Delhi Indian and Chinese militaries are holding a second round of Lt General-le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020