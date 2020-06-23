Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal private bus operators demand fare hike due to diesel

Joint Council of Bus Syndicate's General Secretary Tapan Banerjee said that the passenger transport business in West Bengal is facing a "natural death" owing to the situation where revenue from tickets sales is far lower than daily fuel cost. "In addition to this, there are other expenses like staff salary, insurance, road tax and bank EMI," Banerjee said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:06 IST
Bengal private bus operators demand fare hike due to diesel

Private bus operators of West Bengal on Tuesday demanded immediate hike in fares owing to mounting diesel cost and COVID-19 related restrictions on the number of passengers that each bus can carry. Joint Council of Bus Syndicate's General Secretary Tapan Banerjee said that the passenger transport business in West Bengal is facing a "natural death" owing to the situation where revenue from tickets sales is far lower than daily fuel cost.

"In addition to this, there are other expenses like staff salary, insurance, road tax and bank EMI," Banerjee said. He said that the state governments stipulation that only seating capacity passengers can be allowed to board a bus has led to a huge reduction in income.

Now, the rising fuel prices are a further blow to the already ailing passenger transport business, Banerjee said. "In the present situation, bus fares need to be increased immediately. Otherwise, operators of private buses, who provide the bulk of passenger transportation facilities in the state, will have no choice but to take their vehicles off the roads," he said.

State transport undertakings the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), North Bengal State Transport Corporation and the South Bengal State Transport Corporation - are also suffering because of a huge gap in daily income from ticket sales and expenditure, an official said. The WBTC is, at present, plying buses in 135 routes in the city and the suburbs, the official said.

Various private bus operators' associations in West Bengal last week met an expert committee set up by the state government to discuss demands made by them, including a fare hike, for the survival of the private passenger transport business. The operators told the committee that running private buses with only seating capacity passengers as mandated by the government for maintaining social distancing norms, and rising fuel costs are causing operating losses for the owners, General Secretary of the All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannoy Samity, Rahul Chatterjee, said.

The associations also asked for waiver of road tax during the lockdown period when no income was generated, saying it is difficult for the owners to pay it. Chatterjee said they have other expenses to meet such as bank EMI and vehicle insurance.

The expert committee, which was set up on June 5, has been asked to submit its report to the government within a month..

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rock band Queen get postage stamp of approval

British postage stamps which often portray the monarch will honour a different Queen in a new Royal Mail series - the veteran rock band that is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The set of 13 stamps on sale next month will feature artwork f...

HC admits pleas of pvt schools, colleges against TN G.O barring collection of fees from students

The Madras High Court on Tuesday wondered how the private schools will pay salaries to its teachers and other staff if they are prevented from collecting minimum fees from students. Justice R Mahadevan made the observations while admitting ...

China terms reports of 40 PLA troops killed in Galwan clash as 'fake news'

China on Tuesday broke its silence over its casualties in the June 15 clash between Indian and Chinese troops while terming as sure fake news reports that more than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed in the face-off in eastern Ladakh. Chinese ...

Restaurants, hotels, marriage halls allowed to operate with 50 pc strength in Punjab

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that hotels, restaurants, marriage halls and other hospitality service institutions will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity in Punjab. The restaurants, hotels, among o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020