HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

FMCG major HUL on Thursday said it will drop word 'Fair' from its popular skin care brand Fair & Lovely, citing its commitment towards a more inclusive vision of beauty. The brand is committed to celebrating all skin tones,” the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 14:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter; @Unilever

FMCG major HUL on Thursday said it will drop the word 'Fair' from its popular skincare brand Fair & Lovely, citing its commitment towards a more inclusive vision of beauty. The company has announced to stop the usage of the word 'Fair' in the brand name as part of its rebranding exercise and is now waiting for regulatory approvals, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a statement.

As part of the rebranding, HUL will also be announcing the new name for the 'Fair & Lovely' Foundation, set up in 2003 to offer women scholarships to pursue their education. According to HUL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta, in addition to the changes to Fair & Lovely, the rest of HUL's skincare portfolio will also reflect the new vision of positive beauty. "The brand's vision is to adopt a holistic approach to beauty that cares for people, that must be inclusive and diverse - for everyone, everywhere. The brand is committed to celebrating all skin tones," the company said.

