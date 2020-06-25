Banning Chinese products not feasible, levy cess on raw material exports: FIEO

A blanket ban on import of Chinese products is not feasible, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said on Thursday while calling for imposing a cess on raw material exports to the world's second-largest economy. There have been growing calls to shun Chinese products after a border clash with China in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

"FIEO is against a blanket ban on Chinese products. It will not be good for India to ban on an emotional surge," said FIEO President S K Saraf in a virtual press conference.Instead, he said, there could be a cess on exports of raw material like cotton, spices, plastics and chemicals to China. Saraf denied reports suggesting that customs officials at Mumbai and Chennai have held shipments originating from China for extra checks.

FIEO Director General and CEO Ajay Sahai said if Beijing retaliates, then India is going to suffer more than China. "Our economy will suffer if we ban Chinese products as there is a huge trade balance." (ANI)