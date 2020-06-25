Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi relaxes preferential issue pricing norms; makes fund raising easier for cos amid COVID-19

The regulator's board, during its meeting on Thursday, also cleared amendments to insider trading regulations and decided to streamline settlement regulations to make procedures faster and more effective. Sebi has decided to allow acquisition of shares through stock exchange settlement process by way of bulk or block deals during an open offer subject to certain conditions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 20:56 IST
Sebi relaxes preferential issue pricing norms; makes fund raising easier for cos amid COVID-19

Making it easier for corporates to raise funds amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sebi on Thursday decided to relax the pricing methodology for preferential issuance of shares, and approved certain changes in norms for acquisition of shares through open offer. The regulator's board, during its meeting on Thursday, also cleared amendments to insider trading regulations and decided to streamline settlement regulations to make procedures faster and more effective.

Sebi has decided to allow acquisition of shares through stock exchange settlement process by way of bulk or block deals during an open offer subject to certain conditions. Experts opined that changes in the pricing guidelines for preferential issues would help promoters and investors to infuse funds into companies that are facing various challenges due to the pandemic.

Providing a "temporary" relaxation, Sebi said there would be an additional option for pricing methodology with respect to preferential issues. In cases where the new option is exercised, there would be the requirement of three-year lock-in period for such shares. In a statement issued after the board meeting, the regulator said there have been numerous representations from various stakeholders for temporarily liberalising regulations relating to raising of capital from securities market.

The option in pricing would be available for the preferential issues made between July 1 or date of notification of amendment to the regulations, whichever is later, and December 31. Under this option, in case of frequently traded shares, the price of the equity shares to be allotted pursuant to the preferential issue should not be less than higher of either of two levels. One is the average of the weekly high and low of the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of the related shares during the 12 weeks preceding the relevant date or such average of the weekly high and low of VWAP of shares during the two weeks preceding the relevant date.

Bhavin Shah, Partner and Leader Financial Services Tax at PwC India, said the much awaited change in pricing guidelines would cheer promoters as well as investors. "Many deals were stuck on pricing misalignment between regulatory minimum and current market conditions. This amendment will pave the way for many of these transactions and help in liquidity situation for several companies," Shah said.

Yash Ashar, Partner & Head (Capital Markets) at law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said additional condition that those who participate in preferential issuance under the revised formula would be locked in for a three years is "primarily intended to benefit the promoters of the company as otherwise they would have had to pay a much higher price". Sebi would also permit purchase of shares through bulk or block deals during an open offer. In case of indirect acquisitions where public announcement of an open offer has been made, the entire consideration payable under the open offer must be deposited two working days before the date of detailed public statement, the regulator said.

In case, there is a delay in making open offer due to the acquirer, a simple interest of 10 per cent would be paid to all the shareholders,  who have tendered the shares in the open offer. Separately, the watchdog would amend insider trading prohibition rules whereby maintaining a structured digital database containing nature of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) and the names of persons who have shared the information, have to be maintained.

In addition, this would include automation of process of filing disclosures to stock exchanges, restriction on trading window not to be made applicable for transactions as prescribed by Sebi. Among others, entities have to file the non-compliances of Code of Conduct with stock exchanges and amounts if any collected for such non-compliances would be credited to Investor Protection Education Fund. administered by the board under the Sebi Act. As part of streamlining settlement process, Sebi said that to save time, instead of issuing settlement notice, a paragraph would be included in the show cause notice informing the noticee about the option to file a settlement application.

Further, promoters would now be included along with the principal officer for the purpose of calculation of the base amount. The board also approved Sebi's annual report for 2019-20 and the same would be submitted to the central government.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

16-yr-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar dies by suicide in Delhi

Sixteen-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar was found dead at her home in New Delhi on Wednesday night, said police.Police also said prima facie it is a suicide case and the reason is not ascertained yet. No suicide note was recovered.Further ...

Congress protest Kerala govt's decision to make PPE kits mandatory for returnees from Gulf

Congress leaders staged a protest outside state secretariat here on Thursday against the state governments decision to make PPE kits mandatory for those returning from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and COVID-19 negative certificates for returnees...

Vince Carter, 43, retires after record 22 NBA seasons

Vince Carter made his retirement official on Thursday, announcing on his podcast that his 22-year NBA career has come to an end. The announcement was largely a formality because the 43-year-old Carter had said many times over the course of ...

Assessing impact of US decision on blocking H1B visas: MEA

India on Thursday said it was assessing the impact of the Trump administrations decision to block H1B visas on Indian nationals and industry but indicated its dismay over it saying people-to-people linkages and economic cooperation are an i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020