Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cinemas, restaurants to reopen under strict conditions

This comes after Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, on Thursday signed and gazetted an amendment to the regulations for the advanced COVID-19 alert level 3 lockdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-06-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 13:37 IST
Cinemas, restaurants to reopen under strict conditions
The amendments expand the sectors that are permitted under level 3. Regulation 33 has been updated to allow movement for the purpose of the provision and procuring the services permitted in these regulations. Image Credit: ANI

Cinemas, restaurants, theatres and casinos can start operating again, albeit under strict conditions, after having closed for three months in the COVID-19 enforced lockdown.

This comes after Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, on Thursday signed and gazetted an amendment to the regulations for the advanced COVID-19 alert level 3 lockdown.

In the regulation, the Ministry said these services may be provided subject to the strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures, and following the directions to be issued by the responsible Minister, after consultation with the Minister of Health.

"The regulations are amended and gazetted after the declaration of the national state of disaster, published in Government Gazette No. 43096 of 15 March 2020, and extended by Government Notice No. R. 646 of 5 June 2020, hereby in terms of section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002," said the Ministry.

The regulations were gazetted by the Minister after consultation with other Cabinet members.

The amendments expand the sectors that are permitted under level 3. Regulation 33 has been updated to allow movement for the purpose of the provision and procuring the services permitted in these regulations.

The Ministry said the amendments are issued in line with the President's message that the government is implementing the Risk-Adjusted Strategy model in order to balance the overriding objective of saving lives and protecting livelihoods.

The Minister urges South Africans to continue to exercise caution and protect themselves and others from avoidable exposure to COVID-19 infection.

The amended regulations are published on the following websites: www.gov.za and www.cogta.gov.za.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Mi Band 5 gets great reviews in China but other markets might have to wait

One of the worlds best selling fitness band lineup - the Mi Band series, has added a new gadget to their collection but the latest Mi Band 5 is only limited to China for now. The latest product features a larger 1.1-inch AMOLED display, a n...

Today when there is crisis at India-China border, central govt cannot shirk its responsibility of securing our borders: Sonia Gandhi.

Today when there is crisis at India-China border, central govt cannot shirk its responsibility of securing our borders Sonia Gandhi....

London police chief says: We will disperse illegal parties

British police will disperse illegal parties, London police chief Cressida Dick said on Friday, adding that violence shown against officers at such gatherings this week was utterly unacceptable. Police dispersed several illegal music events...

Qatar to host FIFA-backed pan-Arab tournament in 2021

Qatar and FIFA are set to deliver a pan-Arab tournament that will be played in the Gulf state in late 2021, with the competition acting as a crucial preparatory event for the FIFA World Cup 2022, that kicks off on November 21, 2022. The com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020