Defence Ministry holds third meeting with OFB employees' unions on its corporatisation

The Defence Ministry held a meeting with three employee unions of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) to address their concerns regarding its corporatisation, according to an official statement on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 21:59 IST
The Defence Ministry held a meeting with three employee unions of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) to address their concerns regarding its corporatisation, according to an official statement on Friday. The meeting on Thursday was the third such deliberations the government held with the unions.

As part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) package, the central government had announced on May 16 that it would improve autonomy, accountability and efficiency in ordnance supplies by corporatisation of OFB. "Third HLOC (high level official committee) meeting was held on June 25 with three associations: All India Association of Non-Gazetted Officers (AIANGOs) of Ordnance & Equipment Factories and Quality Assurance Organisations; All India Association of Clerical Employees of Ordnance Factories (AIACEOF) and Indian Ordnance Factories Non-Technical Supervisory Staff Association (IOFNTSSA)," said the ministry in its press release.

At the meeting, the "intent of the government to implement aforesaid decision with involvement of all the stakeholders was conveyed and suggestions were invited from the members of the associations on ways to safeguard the benefits/interests of employees in terms of wages, salary, retirement benefits, health facilities and other service matters etc, while converting OFB into one or more 100 per cent government-owned corporate entities", the ministry noted. The first and second meetings took place on June 5 and June 16.

The discussions at the June 25 meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere, the ministry stated. "The request of the associations to hold more meetings with them was considered by the Committee headed by V L Kantha Rao, Additional Secretary, DDP (Department of Defence Production), Ministry of Defence, and it was assured that the engagement with the federations/associations will continue," it added.

