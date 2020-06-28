Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Terminated' Zomato employees burn company T-shirts to protest Chinese investment in firm

A group of employees of food-delivery platform Zomato tore and burnt the company T-shirts to protest against Chinese investment in the firm, which said the protesters were terminated recently and vented their ire by riding a "wave of sensitive sentiment".

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 21:39 IST
'Terminated' Zomato employees burn company T-shirts to protest Chinese investment in firm
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A group of employees of food-delivery platform Zomato tore and burnt the company T-shirts to protest against Chinese investment in the firm, which said the protesters were terminated recently and vented their ire by riding a "wave of sensitive sentiment". Zomato filed a police complaint against those who took part in the agitation that came in the backdrop of the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15.

During the protest at Behala in the southwestern parts of the city on Saturday, some agitators claimed that they quit their jobs as Zomato has a sizeable Chinese investment and urged people to stop ordering food via the company. In 2018, Ant Financial, a part of Chinese firm Alibaba, had invested USD 210 million in Zomato for a 14.7-per cent stake. The food delivery company recently raised an additional USD 150 million from Ant Financial.

"Chinese companies are making profits from here and attacking the Army of our country. They are trying to grab our land. This cannot be allowed," one of the protesters said. Another protester said they were ready to starve but would not work for companies that have investments from China.

In May, Zomato laid off 520 employees or 13 per cent of its workforce in a huge retrenchment exercise due to the coronavirus pandemic. A company spokesperson on Sunday said, "This protest was conducted by a small number of delivery partners, who had their contracts terminated recently for repeatedly violating our platform guidelines." "Unfortunately, in their spite, they decided to get themselves heard by riding the wave of a sensitive sentiment. We have filed a police complaint against these miscreants," she told PTI.

However, the nature of the complaint was not disclosed. The official claimed that Zomato's operations are continuing smoothly in Kolkata as other delivery partners have not taken part in the "misleading protest".

The company has around 3,000 delivery partners in the city, she said.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal govt gearing up to market immunity boosting 'sandesh'

Sweet-loving Bengalis have something to cheer about in COVID-19 time as the West Bengal government decided to come out with a sandesh which will contain honey from Sundarbans and increase immunity, an official said on Sunday. Cotton cheese ...

Pune COVID-19 cases rise by 834 in one day to 20,857

Pune district in Maharashtra has seen the highest single-day spike of 834 cases in the last 24 hours, which has taken the tally to 20,857, an official said on Sunday. With 27 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll has...

Britain's most senior civil servant stands down

Britains most senior civil servant, Mark Sedwill, told Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday he would stand down as cabinet secretary and national security adviser. In an exchange of letters with Johnson, Sedwill said Two years ago, when m...

Soccer-Rio protest highlights football's troubled return in Brazil

The Rio de Janeiro state championship restarted once again on Sunday as Botafogo -- one of the clubs opposed to what they see as a premature resumption of top-level football -- took the field with a banner protesting the decision. The move ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020