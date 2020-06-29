Soccer-Bruce wants clarity from Premier League on proposed Newcastle takeover

Left Menu
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce wants "clarity" from the Premier League on the proposed Saudi-backed takeover of the club as he says the delay in approving the deal is "not healthy for anybody".

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce wants "clarity" from the Premier League on the proposed Saudi-backed takeover of the club as he says the delay in approving the deal is "not healthy for anybody". A group with an expected 80% investment from Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF have made a reported 300 million pounds ($370.95 million) bid to buy United from British businessman Mike Ashley.

The club are awaiting the outcome of the league's owners' and directors' test. The Premier League has not commented on its approval procedure. "I think everybody needs a bit of clarity," Bruce told British media following Sunday's 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Manchester City.

"And if I am led to believe it's the Premier League that are stalling all of the negotiations then they have to come and make a decision sooner or later. It is not healthy for anybody. "... We have another game on Wednesday (at Bournemouth) and have a wonderful opportunity. We can't use that (the takeover) as an excuse but we need a bit of clarity and get it put to bed one way or another."

($1 = 0.8087 pounds)

