Left Menu
Development News Edition

GTTC partners with Dassault Syst mes for four 3DEXPERIENCE Innovation Centres in Karnataka

At these centres, students will be trained on Dassault Systmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform and will be provided industry-grade skill enhancement to enable better productivity and job prospects, a Dassault Systemes statement said. At the successful completion of the training, Dassault Systemes along with GTTC will provide a joint certificate.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-06-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 16:23 IST
GTTC partners with Dassault Syst mes for four 3DEXPERIENCE Innovation Centres in Karnataka

Dassault Systmes and Government Tool Room & Training Centre (GTTC) have set up four 3DEXPERIENCE Innovation Centres in the districts of Raichur, Ballari, Bidar and Yadgir in the Kalyana-Karnataka region. At these centres, students will be trained on Dassault Systmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform and will be provided industry-grade skill enhancement to enable better productivity and job prospects, a Dassault Systemes statement said.

At the successful completion of the training, Dassault Systemes along with GTTC will provide a joint certificate. The centres aim at facilitating employment opportunities in Karnataka in the realm of automotive design, engineering and manufacturing and in multi-industry processes like additive manufacturing, composites and mechatronics, it said.

Dassault Systemes has undertaken such similar initiatives in the past at Visvesvaraya Technological University in Karnataka, and in over 60 locations in Andhra Pradesh, the statement said.PTI RS SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Puducherry CM tests negative for COVID-19, advised to remain in isolation for at least a week

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and the staff at his residence on Monday tested negative for COVID-19. However, the Chief Minister has been advised seven days home quarantine, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar sai...

Russian state exit polls show 76% so far back reforms that could extend Putin rule

Russian state opinion pollster VTsIOM said on Monday that its exit polls showed that 76 of Russians had so far voted to support reforms that could allow President Vladimir Putin to extend his rule until 2036.The nationwide vote on constitut...

Axis Bank shares tank nearly 5 pc after S&P rating cut

Shares of Axis Bank on Monday declined nearly 5 per cent after SP Global Ratings lowered its ratings of the lender due to increased economic risks for banks operating in India. The stock plunged 5.21 per cent to Rs 402.90 during the day o...

Yes Bank to auction properties of Essel Infra, SKIL Infra in July to recover dues

Yes Bank will next month auction properties of Essel group firm Essel Infraprojects and SKIL Infra to recover dues of Rs 1,368.16 crore. The private bank on July 8 will auction properties owned by Essel Infraprojects in Mumbai. It has also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020