GTTC partners with Dassault Syst mes for four 3DEXPERIENCE Innovation Centres in Karnataka

Dassault Systmes and Government Tool Room & Training Centre (GTTC) have set up four 3DEXPERIENCE Innovation Centres in the districts of Raichur, Ballari, Bidar and Yadgir in the Kalyana-Karnataka region. At these centres, students will be trained on Dassault Systmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform and will be provided industry-grade skill enhancement to enable better productivity and job prospects, a Dassault Systemes statement said.

At the successful completion of the training, Dassault Systemes along with GTTC will provide a joint certificate. The centres aim at facilitating employment opportunities in Karnataka in the realm of automotive design, engineering and manufacturing and in multi-industry processes like additive manufacturing, composites and mechatronics, it said.

Dassault Systemes has undertaken such similar initiatives in the past at Visvesvaraya Technological University in Karnataka, and in over 60 locations in Andhra Pradesh, the statement said.