Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennai, Madurai to continue with curbs till July 5: TN govt

Chennai, June 29 (PTI): Chennai and Madurai will continue to be under intense lockdown till July 5 and the current relaxations and curbs shall be in force till July 31 for the rest of Tamil Nadu, the government said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-06-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 21:03 IST
Chennai, Madurai to continue with curbs till July 5: TN govt

Chennai, June 29 (PTI): Chennai and Madurai will continue to be under intense lockdown till July 5 and the current relaxations and curbs shall be in force till July 31 for the rest of Tamil Nadu, the government said. Schools, colleges, malls, resorts, lodges, cinema halls, and bars would continue to be shut and religious congregations and prayers in places of worship in urban regions are banned.

Travel to tourist places like Nilgiris, Kodaikanal and Yercaud for non-residents and for tourism purposes is not allowed, an official release said. While restrictions for Chennai, Madurai and other nearby areas of these two cities would ease from July 6, in other parts of Tamil Nadu, the current relaxations and curbs shall continue be in force till July 31.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Gabon senate votes to decriminalise homosexuality

Gabons Senate voted on Monday to decriminalise homosexuality, the presidents office said, in a landslide result that will make the country one of the few in Africa to reverse an earlier ban on same-sex relationships.Under a 2019 law, Gabon ...

Pandemic 'is not even close to being over', WHO chief says

The COVID-19 pandemic is not even close to being over, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing on Monday. Tedros noted that six months after China first alerted the WHO to a novel respiratory infection, th...

Locust Warning Organization taking measures to control locust attacks in Rajasthan

The Locust Warning Organization is continuously trying to control the locust attacks in many border districts of Rajasthan, officials said on Monday. The teams are engaged in controlling measures with drones also being used in the work, the...

Hike in fuel prices shows BJP's 'insensitive' governance: Gehlot

Charging the Union government with profiteering, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the rise in fuel prices is a proof of the BJPs insensitive governance. The continuous increase in fuel prices is the result of wrong polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020