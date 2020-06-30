Teleport India partners with House of Masaba for export of face masks to South-east Asian mkt

Left Menu
Teleport India, the domestic arm of AirAsia group's logistics subsidiary, has partnered with city-based design label, House of Masaba, for export of face masks to the South-east Asian market in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 12:44 IST
Teleport India, the domestic arm of AirAsia group's logistics subsidiary, has partnered with city-based design label, House of Masaba, for export of face masks to the South-east Asian market in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The tie-up is part of the company's entry into the social e-commerce business and also of the government's Make-in-India initiative, which is aimed at boosting the manufacturing potential of the domestic small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs), Teleport India said in a release.

Shipments with essentials from other SME brands will continue to be exported to other countries, cementing India's position as an emerging manufacturing powerhouse, it said. "This also indicates better business for the Indian companies while they gear up to upscale their existing manufacturing capabilities, enhanced customer care support as well as strengthened consumer connect strategies," said Nipun Anand, Director, Teleport India.

Anand further noted that "the world is witnessing a paradigm shift from traditional buying and selling mediums to social commerce platforms. At Teleport India, through our constant innovation, we try to provide infrastructure directly accessible to the masses, including consumer-to-consumer (C2C) deliveries through social platforms via social commerce". The need for the delivery of essentials and supporting SMEs is more necessary now than ever, said Masaba Gupta, the founder of House of Masaba on the partnership with Teleport.

"We are happy and excited to partner with Teleport India to ship face masks designed by us to the Southeast Asia market. Following the current situation, demand for essential items is bound to rise and will continue to grow in times to come driving an industry-wide transformation," she said. Teleport India uses AirAsia Group's network of 440 flights per month out of India with their base in eight cities - Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Trichy, Kochi and Visakhapatnam, which further connects to the Malysian Airline groups network of over 10,000 weekly flights to some 150 destinations across Asia Pacific.

Teleport had brought on board Delhi-based Zeal Global Service to set up a local subsidiary in India in 2019..

