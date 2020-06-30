Left Menu
Development News Edition

General Mills awarded Asia's Best Workplaces 2020 by Great Place to Work

General Mills India - part of US-based Fortune 500, General Mills, Inc -- has been recognized among Asia's Best Workplaces 2020 across Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) region by the prestigious international consulting firm Great Place to Work® (GPTW) Institute.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 18:17 IST
General Mills awarded Asia's Best Workplaces 2020 by Great Place to Work
General Mills. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): General Mills India - part of US-based Fortune 500, General Mills, Inc -- has been recognized among Asia's Best Workplaces 2020 across Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) region by the prestigious international consulting firm Great Place to Work® (GPTW) Institute. With a 150-year-old legacy, General Mills India is one of only three CPG / FMCG companies in the top 25 list.

The Great Place to Work® Certification is the most definitive 'Employer-of-Choice' recognition and is considered the 'Gold Standard' in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures. The assessment process includes key factors that define as well as compare the culture of an organization with that of its competitors. The award recognizes General Mills' culture of collaboration and commitment across AMEA - a culture that consistently scores highly on the GPTW focused areas of Respect, Camaraderie, Credibility, Pride and Fairness. Even in times of crisis such as the ongoing pandemic, General Mills has ensured smooth transitioning to working from home for all its employees and continuing to innovate to meet emerging consumer needs.

"The recognition is a great testimony to our culture of collaboration, reflected in several winning initiatives undertaken by the company in recent times. General Mills' purpose is "Making Food the World Loves" and the commitment demonstrated by our co-workers to delight our consumers while building an inclusive equal opportunity workplace is something that we are all collectively proud of," said Balki Radhakrishnan, Vice President and Managing Director - AMEA of General Mills, while commenting on the recognition. "At General Mills India, we blend our heritage and experience of over 150 years, with the agility and vitality of a start-up. It is a blend of best global best practices with local insights and strategies, developed by a diverse and incredibly committed team. Such balance is particularly important now, as employees and organizations wrestle with disruptive macro-economic challenges as an outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Radhakrishnan.

"The secret ingredient to this milestone has been our employee-first approach, collaborative and innovative effort of leadership, employee-friendly HR practices and most importantly striving to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace ensuring gender equality and gender diversity. At General Mills, our culture thrives on mutual trust and a learning mindset that encourages employees to learn new skills. Our flexible work environment ensures employees have more freedom to balance their professional aspirations and their personal lives," said Puneet Sharma, HR Director, India. Previously, many of the markets in AMEA were individually recognized as a Great Place to Work. Last year, General Mills India has also been recognized as one of the best companies in the FMCG - Food & Beverage sector, and also among the Top 25 companies in Manufacturing.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

AI-enabled MyGov Corona Helpdesk bagged two awards at CogX 2020

AI-enabled MyGov Corona Helpdesk bagged two awards under categories 1 Best Innovation for Covid-19 Society and 2 Peoples Choice Covid-19 Overall Winner, at the recently held CogX 2020, which is a prestigious Global Leadership Summit and Fe...

Abhishek, Kareena on 20 yrs of Bollywood debut: Thank you fans, family for continued support

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday reflected on their two-decade long Bollywood career, saying they are grateful towards fans for their love and support since their debut Refugee. Directed by JP Dutta, the romance d...

Debris removal underway at Assam gas well site

Efforts to remove debris and douse the blaze at the damaged OIL gas well in Assams Tinsukia district resumed with improvement in weather on Tuesday, after remaining suspended for three days due to rising floodwater at the site. Oil India Li...

Soccer-Campbell leaves Southend by mutual consent after League One relegation

Southend United manager Sol Campbell and his backroom staff have left the club by mutual consent on Tuesday after their relegation to League Two fourth-tier. Campbell, 45, took over as Southend manager in October last year but won only four...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020