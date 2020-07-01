Nissan to unveil new compact SUV on July 16
Automaker Nissan India on Wednesday said it will unveil its upcoming compact SUV at its global headquarters in Japan on July 16. The company's first compact SUV model in the country - B-SUV - is scheduled to be introduced in the second half of 2020-21, according to Nissan India’s statement. For the first time, the B-SUV concept will be showcased to the world on July 16, 2020, at the global headquarters, it said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 14:04 IST
For the first time, the B-SUV concept will be showcased to the world on July 16, 2020, at the global headquarters, it said. Building on company's global SUV heritage and advanced technology, the new compact SUV is designed as a feature-rich premium offering with stylish design for a strong and dynamic road presence, Nissan India said. The B-SUV is a testimony of Nissan's global SUV DNA which includes models like Patrol, Pathfinder, Armada, X-Trail, Juke, Qashqai and KICKS, it added.
