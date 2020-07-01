Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian banks to face asset quality, earning pressure for at least 2 years: Report

Several state-owned banks also returned to profitability due to easing credit costs, but the banking sector's return on assets was low. "Fitch expects heightened asset quality and earning pressure for at least the next two years, as disruption to business activity and supply chains, as well as shrinking personal incomes, damage banks' balance sheets,” it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 15:07 IST
Indian banks to face asset quality, earning pressure for at least 2 years: Report

Indian banks may continue to face heightened asset quality and earning pressure for at least two years, as disruption to business activity and supply chains and shrinking personal incomes damage banks' balance sheets, according to a report by Fitch Ratings. The reported performance of Indian banks for the financial year ended March 2020 does not adequately reflect the incipient stress caused by the pandemic, the rating agency said in the report titled 'Indian banks vulnerable to pandemic related stress'.

"Bank balance sheets are yet to feel the impact of India's strict lockdown measures that were implemented by the government from March 25. Moreover, a meaningful short-term recovery looks unlikely, as the acceleration of new COVID-19 cases threatens the gradual reopening of the economy," it said. The impaired loan ratios of Indian banks fell during 2019-20 in line with our expectations to 8.5 per cent in 2019-20 from 9.3 per cent in 2018-19, driven by fewer fresh impaired loans and continued write-offs. Several state-owned banks also returned to profitability due to easing credit costs, but the banking sector's return on assets was low.

"Fitch expects heightened asset quality and earning pressure for at least the next two years, as disruption to business activity and supply chains, as well as shrinking personal incomes, damage banks' balance sheets,” it said. Public sector banks (PSBs) were more vulnerable than private sector banks coming into the crisis, with weaker loss-absorption buffers, and appear to be shouldering a disproportionate share of the burden in bailing out affected sectors, it added.

Indian banks are likely to require at least USD 15 billion in fresh capital to meet a 10 per cent weighted-average common equity tier-1 ratio under a moderate stress scenario, Fitch said. The amount would rise to about USD 58 billion in a high-stress situation where the domestic economy fails to recover from the coronavirus pandemic-related disruption.

PSBs will require the bulk of the recapitalisation, as the risk of capital erosion at the state-owned banks is significantly higher than their privately-owned peers. "We expect the majority of the injection to come through in FY22, as bad loan recognition has been pushed back by a 180-day regulatory moratorium. However, a clearer picture should start to emerge from December 2020, unless the central bank agrees to a one-time loan restructuring, which would affect the timely recognition and resolution of bad loans," Fitch said.

A well-functioning banking sector is supportive of achieving sustained economic growth of 6-7 per cent, but without timely and adequate recapitalisation, banks will continue to display heightened risk aversion, adding to India's economic uncertainty, it added. Fitch expect the economy to contract by 5 per cent in the current financial year, followed by a recovery in 2021-22, but with considerable downside risk to its forecast.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana BJP may get new president soon, Krishan Pal Gurjar key contender

Haryana unit of BJP is set to get its new chief soon, with Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar emerging as the key contender for the post, party sources said on Wednesday. Gurjar, Member of Parliament representing the Faridabad constituency, ...

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya takes over as IOC Chairman

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya on Wednesday took over as the chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd IOC, nations biggest oil firm. He succeeds Sanjiv Singh, who superannuated on June 30.IOC in a statement said Vaidya will also be the chairman of Ch...

Govt to kickstart cashless treatment for road accident victims with Rs 2.5 lakh cap per case

The government on Wednesday said it is ready with a blueprint to implement a cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims. The scheme will have an insurance coverage cap of Rs 2.5 lakh per case, as per a communication to transport ...

Can we come up with good apps made by Indians? : RS Prasad

Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the recent ban on 59 mobile apps including Tik Tok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps is a great opportunity for Indians to come up with their own apps.In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020