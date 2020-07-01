Left Menu
Ashok Leyland June sales fall 81 pc to 2,394 units

The company had sold 12,810 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing. Total domestic vehicle sales stood at 2,132 units in June as against 12,085 units in the year-ago period, registering a decline of 82 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:02 IST
Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday reported a 81 per cent decline in total vehicle sales at 2,394 units in June. The company had sold 12,810 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic vehicle sales stood at 2,132 units in June as against 12,085 units in the year-ago period, registering a decline of 82 per cent. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales in domestic market were down 93 per cent at 572 units last month as compared with 7,780 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales last month stood at 2,132 units as compared with 12,085 units in June 2019, down 82 per cent, the company said..

