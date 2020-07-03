Left Menu
Development News Edition

Intel Capital to invest Rs 1,894 cr in Jio Platforms

Reliance Industries Limited and Jio Platforms Limited on Friday announced that Intel Capital will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-07-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 08:46 IST
Intel Capital to invest Rs 1,894 cr in Jio Platforms
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Industries Limited and Jio Platforms Limited on Friday announced that Intel Capital will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. Intel Capital's investment will translate into a 0.39 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. Intel Capital joins the list of marquee firms who have recently invested in Jio Platforms, taking the total investment amount to Rs 117,588.45 crore.

This is an unprecedented twelfth investment in Jio Platforms within eleven weeks (since 22nd April 2020). Intel is one of the pioneering companies in the technology space and is admired and respected for its innovation.

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 117,588.45 crores from leading technology investors including Facebook, Silver Lake Partners (two investments), Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton, PIF and Intel. At Rs 117,588.45 crore, it is the largest continuous funds raised by a company anywhere in the world. It is remarkable that this was done amidst a global lock-down, clearly signifying India's digital potential and Jio's business strategy. Intel's investment is at a similar valuation to the other recent investments in Jio - equity valuation of Rs 4.91 Lakh crore and enterprise valuation of Rs 5.16 Lakh crore.

Intel Capital is the investment arm of Intel Corporation, a leader in the semiconductor industry, shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technology that is the foundation of global innovations. Intel has operated in India for more than two decades and today employs thousands of employees there with state-of-the-art design facilities in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said, "We areextremely delighted to deepen our ties with technology leaders that embody our vision oftransforming India into a leading digital society in the world. Intel is a true industry leader, working towards creating world-changing technology and innovations."

"Intel Capital has an outstanding record of being a valuable partner for leading technology companies globally. We are therefore excited to work together with Intel to advance India's capabilities in cutting-edge technologies that will empower all sectors of our economy and improve the quality of life of 1.3 billion Indians," he added. Wendell Brooks, Intel Capital President, said that Jio Platforms' focus on applying its impressiveengineering capabilities to bring the power of low-cost digital services to India aligns with Intel'spurpose of delivering breakthrough technology that enriches lives.

"We believe digital access and data can transform business and society for the better. Through this investment, we are excited to help fuel digital transformation in India, where Intel maintains an important presence," Brooks added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

We're ready for next season: warns Phil Foden after victory over Liverpool

Congratulating Liverpool for this years Premier League triumph, Manchester Citys Phil Foden issued a warning to the Jurgen Klopp-led side for the next season. Congratulations to Liverpool for this year but we definitely showed were ready fo...

Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and alleged associate of disgraced financer and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested by the FBI on Thursday local time. She was arrested in Bradford on the charges related to Epstein case, acco...

Operation underway to capture criminals who opened fire on police: UP DGP on Kanpur incident

Speaking on the Kanpur incident in which eight police personnel lost their lives, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police DGP, HC Awasthi on Friday said that the operation is still underway to nab the criminals who had fled after shooting ...

Geopolitics on BRI, not border reason behind China's aggression at LAC: Swedish journalist

The confrontation along the Line of Actual Control LAC between India and China is the result of Beijing wanting to punish New Delhi for rejecting the multinational infrastructure program -- Belt and Road Initiative -- and has nothing to do ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020