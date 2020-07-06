Left Menu
Development News Edition

German union in show of strength as Commerzbank's top duo exits

Commerzbank's chief executive and chairman were under pressure from activist investors to axe jobs, but they decided to go first after a damaging clash with unions last week, sources close to the situation told Reuters. With nearly 12,000 jobs at stake, a quarter of the Commerzbank workforce, divisions came to a head when labour representatives blocked a supervisory board meeting to discuss the future of Germany's second largest bank.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-07-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 11:30 IST
German union in show of strength as Commerzbank's top duo exits
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Commerzbank's chief executive and chairman were under pressure from activist investors to axe jobs, but they decided to go first after a damaging clash with unions last week, sources close to the situation told Reuters.

With nearly 12,000 jobs at stake, a quarter of the Commerzbank workforce, divisions came to a head when labour representatives blocked a supervisory board meeting to discuss the future of Germany's second largest bank. Although precipitated by a public campaign for change by U.S. activist investor Cerberus, one of its top shareholders, the sudden resignations of both CEO Martin Zielke and chairman Stefan Schmittmann came as a shock.

Even Cerberus, which has called Commerzbank "disastrous", had wanted an orderly transition, firstly with changes to its supervisory board, and then to its management. But behind the scenes, unions were working on their own separate resistance campaign. This played a significant role in the upheaval, interviews with those involved and documents show.

Union officials, irate that Commerzbank's management refused to provide them with documentation to prepare in advance of a supervisory board meeting, cried foul and got it called off. "Not in our name! Why Verdi got a supervisory board meeting postponed", the union said in a two-page flyer to employees.

While underscoring the enduring power of organised white-collar labour in corporate Germany, the episode has also prompted some of Commerzbank's biggest shareholders to call privately for improved dialogue with the unions, whose representatives make up half of corporate boards. One of Commerzbank's top shareholders believes Zielke and Schmittmann had a bad track record working with staff, and that this must change, a person with direct knowledge of the investor's thinking said.

"This is a chance to restart the relationship." A person close to Zielke and Schmittmann said that they did their best to work with labour, but 40 different works councils at Commerzbank, each with competing interests, complicated this.

"There were too many open flanks," a boss of the Verdi union, Jan Duscheck, said after the resignations, citing unruly investors and job cut proposals. "In the end, the conflict with Verdi and the works councils came to a head." 'DOOMED TO FAILURE'

For Stefan Wittmann, a Verdi union official who sits on Commerzbank's supervisory board, the issue is not so much about job cuts but the strategy the bank has for those who remain. "A strategy against the interests of the workforce is doomed to failure," Wittmann told employees.

The sudden departure of Commerzbank's top management duo means that a board meeting planned for Wednesday is more likely to focus more on its leadership turmoil than its strategy. It had promised to publish a strategy review by August at the latest, but the timing is now an open question.

"Commerzbank can't afford a drawn-out power vacuum ... A successor for Zielke must be found quickly," Andreas Thomae, a portfolio manager at Deka, a top-10 investor in Commerzbank, said of the rare dual resignation. While it was Zielke who first broached resignation, this got Schmittmann thinking about his own future, the chairman told employees in an intranet post seen by Reuters.

"If the coach of the team leaves, then you also have to ask yourself as 'club president' if his evaluation of the situation applies to you as well," Schmittmann said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

IEX electricity market trades 4,790 MU volume in June

The electricity market at the Indian Energy Exchange IEX witnessed a total trade of 4,790 million units in June, recording a 5 per cent year-on-year increase despite the national peak demand registering a 10 per cent decline during the mont...

WB CM doesn't believe in cooperative federalism; not keen on sharing COVID-19 data with Centre: BJP chief J P Nadda.

WB CM doesnt believe in cooperative federalism not keen on sharing COVID-19 data with Centre BJP chief J P Nadda....

Sawan month begins, but no Kanwariyas in sight due to COVID-19

On the occasion of the first Monday of Sawan month, several devotees on Sunday took a holy dip in river Ganga here. However, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no Kanwariyas this year around, who are known to visit in great number...

Hundreds of scientists say coronavirus is airborne, ask WHO to revise recommendations –NYT

Hundreds of scientists say there is evidence that the novel coronavirus in smaller particles in the air can infect people and are calling for the World Health Organization to revise recommendations, the New York Times reported on Saturday.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020