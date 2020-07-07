Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suzlon Energy shares decline 5 pc as loss widens in March quarter

Shares of Suzlon Energy on Tuesday declined 5 per cent to its lowest permissible trading limit for the day after the company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 834.22 crore for the March quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 12:29 IST
Suzlon Energy shares decline 5 pc as loss widens in March quarter
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares of Suzlon Energy on Tuesday declined 5 per cent to its lowest permissible trading limit for the day after the company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 834.22 crore for the March quarter. The stock dropped 4.99 per cent to Rs 5.33 -- its lower circuit limit -- on the BSE.

On the NSE, it fell 4.50 per cent to Rs 5.30 -- its lowest permissible trading limit for the day. The wind turbine maker posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 834.22 crore for the March quarter mainly due to lower revenues and high finance cost.

The consolidated net loss of the company was Rs 294.64 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2019, a regulatory filing said. Total income from operations of the company declined to Rs 658.89 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,450.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The consolidated net loss of the company in 2019-20 was Rs 2,691.84 crore as against Rs 1,537.19 crore in 2018-19. Total income from operations in 2019-20 dropped to Rs 3,000.42 crore from Rs 5,074.64 crore in 2018-19.

Suzlon Group CEO J P Chalasani said, "It was a highly challenging year where the market remained restricted to very low volumes and the country witnessed only 20 per cent capacity utilisation."

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC grants a month more to Centre for giving permanent commission to women officers in Army

The Supreme Court Tuesday granted one more month to the Centre to implement its verdict directing that permanent commission be given to all serving SSC women officers in the Army. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra said t...

Tigmanshu Dhulia's ‘Yaara’ to premiere on ZEE 5 on July 30

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulias directorial venture Yaara will premiere on July 30 on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday. The film starring Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh,Vijay Varma, Shruti Haasan, Kenny Basumatary and Sanjay Mishra,...

Rani's struggle gives me hope to bring family out of poverty: Young striker Rajwinder

Waiting to earn her place in the senior Indian womens hockey team, young striker Rajwinder Kaur says she takes inspiration from skipper Ranis struggles and is determined to bring her family out of poverty with her sporting achievements. Bor...

4 deaths, 571 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

A total of 571 more COVID-19 cases and four deaths have been reported from Odisha in the last 24 hours.According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the state now has a total of 10,097 positive cases, including 3,557 active case...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020