Govt plans to develop 194 lighthouses as major tourist attractions

Also, there will be efforts to identify lighthouses which are more than 100 years old, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 14:56 IST
Govt plans to develop 194 lighthouses as major tourist attractions

The shipping ministry on Tuesday said it is planning to develop around 194 existing lighthouses across the country as major tourist hotspots. Also, there will be efforts to identify lighthouses which are more than 100 years old, it said.

Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a high-level meeting for developing around 194 existing lighthouses across India as major tourist attractions, the Ministry of Shipping said in a statement. Mandaviya said the move is aimed at boosting tourism activities in lighthouses and surrounding areas and give people an opportunity to know about the enriched history of lighthouses. The ministry officials presented a detailed action plan to develop lighthouses as tourism spots and have been asked to identify the lighthouses which are more than 100 years old. The statement said the minister put impetus on creating museums to showcase the history and working of lighthouses, equipment used in operation etc. As per the master development plan of lighthouses, some key attractions are museums, aquarium, children play area and gardens, along with water bodies.

The minister also took stock of the progress for developing tourist activities at Gopnath, Dwarka and Veraval lighthouses of Gujarat, the statement said. Mandaviya instructed the officials to prepare a detailed presentation on the project at the earliest. The meeting was attended by the Shipping Ministry Secretary, Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships and other stakeholders.

