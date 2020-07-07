Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rise and Fall in India: Emotions regarding COVID-19 calm down in India though cases increase - A study by eye square

As the world begins a tentative transition to a 'new-normal', India is among those rising from one of the most severe and comprehensive national lockdowns instated at the end of March.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 07-07-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 18:00 IST
Rise and Fall in India: Emotions regarding COVID-19 calm down in India though cases increase - A study by eye square
Corona India Wave. Image Credit: ANI

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): As the world begins a tentative transition to a 'new-normal', India is among those rising from one of the most severe and comprehensive national lockdowns instated at the end of March. eye square, a global leader in human experience research, wanted to better understand the emotional landscape in India with regards to the Coronavirus pandemic. The company conducted an online panel study with 300 participants across India from March 20-April 2, 2020, and the second wave of 300 participants from May 22-24, 2020. The data were collected through a combination of implicit measurement (reaction time to 38 attributes) and explicit questions.

IMPLICIT reactions - though high in international comparison - are starting to decline Overall, participants in India continues to show a strong emotional reaction to the Coronavirus pandemic, with particularly high responses for certain attributes like 'problem', 'India', 'danger'. In general, however, the intensity of emotional reactions has declined for several attributes since the beginning of the lockdown, including for 'danger', 'life-threatening', 'death', and 'anxiety'. Perhaps as a result of the lifting of restrictions, the association with "information" has also declined.

While the implicit responses remain quite similar across the board between the waves one and two in India, they remain higher than responses recorded in Germany across attributes and time. The decrease in EXPLICIT concerns about health; decrease in cancellations

Overall, from wave one to wave two, explicit responses reflected a greater concern about the economy than about the Coronavirus' threat to participants' health or that of their family. In fact, as the number of people who personally knew someone infected with / quarantined due to COVID-19 increased, there was a significant decrease in the participants' stated concern for their health, and perhaps as a result, a decrease in the share of participants who were reporting cancelling work, domestic travel, and events with under ten participants moving forward. Stronger IMPLICIT reaction: Younger participants, those with higher media consumption

Compared with the first wave of research, the younger Indian population (ages 16-39) generally had a stronger emotional reaction to the Coronavirus than the older (ages 40-69). This polarized array of responses indicates confusion in the emotional profile of the younger population with regards to the Coronavirus pandemic. People with a self-stated increase in their media consumption in the recent past more strongly associate the pandemic with 'fear', 'threat', 'death', 'dying', 'exaggerated', 'fate', 'contact', 'Germany', and 'anxiety'. This indicates that media coverage of the topic at this stage of the pandemic still seems overblown and confusing to some, though the message of social distancing and the importance of reducing contact to slow the spread of the disease does seem to be getting through, as does the seriousness of the virus itself.

As the lockdown lifts, where does India find itself on the Corona Wheel? With restrictions easing, over half of participants in India find themselves in the 'Hyper-Strength' phase, with less than 10 per cent feel like they have already reached a 'Neo-Normality'. As the surge in cases continues amidst the easing restrictions, an increase in the feeling of "Turmoil" may be expected, as the Corona Wheel takes yet another spin before finding its eventual rest in 'Neo Normality'.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank sanctions $400 million to enhance Namami Gange Programme

The World Bank and the Government of India on Tuesday signed a loan agreement to enhance support for the Namami Gange Programme that seeks to rejuvenate the Ganga river. The USD400 million operation comprises a loan of USD381 million and a ...

16 players and officials from Bulgarian club test positive

Sixteen players and officials from Bulgarian soccer club Cherno More have tested positive for coronavirus, the countrys health minister said Tuesday. The club from the Black Sea town of Varna said 12 players are among the positive cases.Unf...

Olympic core group shooters to resume training from Wednesday

Indian shooters bound for Tokyo Olympics will resume their training from Wednesday following Sports Authority of Indias SAI decision to open the Karni Singh Shooting Range, which was closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Conseque...

Govt tells customs to invoke NDPS Act in all cross-border drugs smuggling cases

Taking serious note of cross-border smuggling of drugs, the government has asked the customs department and its intelligence agencies to invoke the stringent NDPS Act in all such cases, officials said on Tuesday. The move is aimed at provid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020