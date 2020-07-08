Piaggio India opens pre-booking for Vespa VXL, SXL scooters

Piaggio India on Wednesday opened pre-booking of its new series of Vespa VXL and SXL scooters. The two scooter models, which were showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo at Greater Noida in February, come with BS-VI compliant 125 cc/150 cc engines.

Piaggio India has opened pre-booking of 2020 Vespa Facelift VXL and SXL on its e-commerce platform. Consumers can now pre-book their choice of new Vespa among the range of models available online, with an initial booking amount of Rs 1,000, Piaggio India said in a release. Piaggio had last month announced setting up of two online stores -- one for Vespa scooters and other for Aprilia two-wheelers in India.

Besides premium segment scooters, Piaggio is also present in small commercial vehicle space in the domestic market. Its Vespa brand of scooters are generally priced at Rs 1 lakh and above.

"We will be launching Vespa VXL and SXL facelifts in the first half of July with the aim to strengthen our customers premium mobility experience further through our most iconic brand Vespa. Vespa continues to rediscover itself with the time," Piaggio India Chairman and Managing Director Diego Graffi said. "We are sure that our discerning consumers who are looking forward to embracing the differentiation would enjoy our new offering," he added.

The new range of 2020 Vespa facelifts have already been shipped and will be available across all Vespa dealerships in India, the company said in the release. Vespa VXL and SXL come with technologically-advanced monocoque full steel body, anti-lock braking system or combined braking system with twin pot calliper disk brake, the release said, adding that the new range is BS-VI compliant with clean emission 3-valve technology fuel injection engine, crystal illumination LED headlight, USB Mobile charging port, among others.