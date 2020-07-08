Essel Propack sees 'exciting opportunities' in post-COVID-19 world

Packaging major Essel Propack sees "exciting opportunities for growth" as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, with product and people safety driving a big surge in demand in areas like PPEs, sanitation, food and pharma, according to the company's annual report. The company, which developed a tube for packing hand sanitizers within 15 days, said in the last two months it has helped over 50 brands go to market with hand sanitizer products globally.

"As we emerge from this pandemic, we anticipate a big surge in demand in areas like PPEs (personal protective equipment), sanitation, food and pharma. Product and people safety will become more important. These represent exciting opportunities for growth, and we're in a great position to seize them," the company said in its annual report for 2019-20. Essel Propack said as the world arose to the criticality of washing their hands several times a day, the company's customers faced challenges in rising to meet the meteoric rise in demand.

"Sanitizers were hitherto only marketed in bottles, and this was a seriously limiting factor. So, we stepped up, and in just 15 days, made a difference. We developed a tube for packing hand sanitizers, ideal to carry and use. We were first to market in India, as also in several other countries," the company said. "This got us sizeable business, not to mention immense respect from our marquee clients, whose brands rode on our innovation," it added.

Terming it as a "win-win" situation with the potential for sustainable scale and global deployment, it said, "We are now working on more disruptive packaging ideas to democratise access to these critical products for needy masses across the world". "Adversity is, after all, an opportunity in disguise," it said.

The company said it has already secured large orders from leading companies globally and has a healthy pipeline for hand sanitizer tubes. The company also fast-tracked regulatory approvals and safety measures to keep its factories running during the lockdowns.

Management gestures such as insurance additions and safety protocols were reciprocated by employees' readiness to energetically rise to the occasion, the company said. "The pandemic has spurred several new ideas, including electronic commerce, low-touch relationship building and new ways of remote working that will keep us leaner," it said.

However, the company said its business in India passed through tough macroeconomic environment during the year and was also impacted by COVID-19 in the last quarter of the fiscal year. The company operates in 10 other countries apart from India.