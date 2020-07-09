Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some CEOs decline White House dinner for Mexican president amid coronavirus surge

American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, after he experienced a fever and a cough, and was not attending the dinner, a spokeswoman for the trade group said. The 52-guest dinner, in the White House's East Room, was the most prominent state-level social event hosted by the Trump administration since coronavirus lockdowns began in March.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 05:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 05:57 IST
Some CEOs decline White House dinner for Mexican president amid coronavirus surge

The White House CEO dinner on Wednesday evening with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his delegation had some notable absences among corporate invitees - one because of a positive coronavirus test. American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, after he experienced a fever and a cough, and was not attending the dinner, a spokeswoman for the trade group said.

The 52-guest dinner, in the White House's East Room, was the most prominent state-level social event hosted by the Trump administration since coronavirus lockdowns began in March. It came as several states reported record new COVID-19 cases, the United States crosses https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/0100B5K8423/index.html 130,000 deaths, and New Jersey on Wednesday ordered face masks to be worn in public. President Donald Trump has declined to wear a mask in public and his administration has shunned nationwide guidance on their use, leaving it up to states and local authorities despite increasing calls for mask use from within his own Republican Party.

Webcast White House events prior to the dinner disclosed little social distancing, with attendees seated close to one another and few wearing masks. The dinner was closed to the media. The District of Columbia is currently requiring https://coronavirus.dc.gov/phasetwo the wearing of masks in businesses and other public places and is prohibiting mass gatherings of more than 50 people.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Business Roundtable CEO group and other business groups called on the White House and the National Governors Association last week to issue clear, consistent guidance requiring the wearing of masks in public to slow the disease's spread. "Absent stronger measures to prevent transmission, communities across America risk another round of shutdowns, broad restrictions on non-essential activities, and irreparable economic harm," the groups wrote in a letter https://www.uschamber.com/sites/default/files/200702_mandatorymaskrequirement_potus_vp_nga.pdf.

BIG 3 AUTO CEOS ABSENT Detroit automaker CEOs Jim Hackett of Ford Motor Co, Mary Barra of General Motors Co and Mike Manley of Fiat Chrysler did not attend the dinner, with representatives for the companies saying they were not available.

All three companies stand to benefit from the launch of a new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal that replaces the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement. Ford sent its North American operations chief, Kumar Galhotra, while GM sent its general counsel, Craig Glidden, according to a list of attendees provided by the White House. No Fiat Chrysler executive was listed.

Some company officials said that they only learned about the dinner invitations on Monday. Many companies are in non-disclosure periods ahead of reporting second-quarter earnings, while Detroit automakers are in the midst of annual summer plant shutdowns, when some executives take vacations.

But a number of U.S. CEOs were in attendance, according to the White House list, including Jeff Martin of Sempra Energy , Bob Swan of Intel Corp, David Abney of United Parcel Service Inc, Leon Topalian of Nucor Corp, James Taiclet of Lockheed Martin Corp and Steven Schwarzman of Blackstone Group. Mexican CEOs in attendance included Grupo Empresarial Angeles CEO Olegario Vazquez, Grupo Financiero Banorte Chairman Carlos Hank Gonzalez, Grupo Televisa co-CEO Bernardo Gomez and Mexican billionaire tycoon Carlos Slim, whose America Movil controls Mexico's largest telecommunication network.

The Farm Bureau's Duvall is quarantined at his Georgia dairy farm, and "is feeling strong and in good spirits," Farm Bureau spokeswoman Terri Moore said. Duvall had traveled only once within the past two weeks in an official capacity within Georgia, and hosts of those events and others he had come in contact with were being notified, she said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Time is running out for Libya, UN chief warns Security Council

With battle lines shifting, foreign interference growing, thousands fleeing their homes and COVID-19 cases on the rise, time is running out for bringing a peaceful end to the conflict in Libya, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres says.Briefin...

Mexico posts new case record to overtake Spain; official says virus 'slowing'

Mexico on Wednesday posted a fresh record for new coronavirus cases reported on a single day, with 6,995 infections, overtaking Spain to register the worlds eighth highest case count, according to a Reuters tally.Despite the soaring figures...

Cubs officially release veteran RHP Morrow

The Chicago Cubs officially released right-hander Brandon Morrow, a move that was expected after the relief pitcher underwent a minor nerve procedure. Morrow was signed by the Cubs to a minor league contract this past offseason after pitchi...

US considering additional actions against China: White House

The United States is preparing to take additional actions against China, the White House has said, but what those presidential measures would be was not made clear. Relations between Washington and Beijing have spiralled downward since the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020