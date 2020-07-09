DTIC Deputy Minister Gina to address virtual trade seminar with Zambia

Trade, Industry and Competition Deputy Minister, Nomanlungelo Gina, is set to address a virtual Trade and Investment seminar with Zambia.

The two-day session, which gets underway today, is held under the theme, 'Developing Afrocentric solutions and forging a partnership in response to COVID 19'.

Gina said the seminar will focus on trade and investment opportunities available in both Zambia and South Africa.

It will also provide a platform to discuss strategic issues regarding Zambia's investment plans to stimulate that country's economic growth in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two countries will also discuss mineral beneficiation.

"The ultimate goal is to mobilise South African and Zambian business communities to consider taking up investment opportunities in both countries and to build-up on previous Outward Trade and Investment Missions held in Zambia between 2015 and 2019.

"These missions yielded significant results in exposing South African companies to the Zambian market, deepening bilateral trade relations, creating greater knowledge of South African opportunities, and improving awareness of investment opportunities," said the Deputy Minister ahead of the start of the session on Thursday.

South Africa's main exports to Zambia include machinery and mechanical appliances, base metals, mineral products, products of the chemical or allied industries. South Africa also exports plastics and articles thereof, vehicles, aircraft, vessels and associated transport equipment.

The seminar will conclude on Friday, 10 July 2020.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)