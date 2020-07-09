Vietnam 2020 economic growth seen at 3%-4% - govt economic advisors

Vietnam's economic growth is seen slowing down to 3%-4% this year from an expansion of 7.02% last year due to wider impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, a group of government economic advisors said on Thursday. Inflation will be kept below 4% this year, they said in a statement on a government website, following a meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnam will consider further cutting policy rates to support economic growth, according to the statement. It said this year's credit growth is seen at 10%