Left Menu
Development News Edition

F-Talk's 'Discover Possibilities' is here to unlock new opportunities and possibilities amidst lockdown

F-Talk, an initiative by Mint Green Events (MG), which was formed in February 2020 with like-minded people i.e. Sandeep Poddar, Viki Dharamdas, Yash Poddar, Prateek Kyal coming together with one goal in mind - to provide end to end solutions for weddings, corporate events, social events and IP creations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 17:24 IST
F-Talk's 'Discover Possibilities' is here to unlock new opportunities and possibilities amidst lockdown
F-Talk. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI/Mint Green Events): F-Talk, an initiative by Mint Green Events (MG), which was formed in February 2020 with like-minded people i.e. Sandeep Poddar, Viki Dharamdas, Yash Poddar, Prateek Kyal coming together with one goal in mind - to provide end to end solutions for weddings, corporate events, social events and IP creations. The curator, Viki Dharamdas, believes in the quote and sets his mind to create a platform which will showcase the best of the human spirit. This led to the birth of F-Talk the infotainment platform, where the company brings the brightest minds to showcase positive thinking, solutions to problems where industry experts or business leaders or entrepreneurs or digital marketeers or technology enthusiasts or politicians or government officials or performers or artistes etc, will be able to share their experiences, expertise, insights, and inspire everyone through their knowledge and talent, creating a positive vibration in the negative times of global crisis. As the saying goes, "Tough situations don't last, tough people, do."

We are proud to announce the session 1.0 topic "Embrace the change - Restart India" with an amazing line-up of speakers and panellists with diverse experience. We present: - Aslam Shaikh, who is the Cabinet Minister for Textiles, Fisheries, Ports and Guardian Minister Mumbai City. Indian politician from the Indian National Congress.

- Manish Sodhi, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sahara Hospitality Limited is a veteran in the hospitality industry with over 21 years of experience. - Ravi Sunder Shetty, who is the Chairman & MD, Founder of Sai Palace Group of Hotels with more than 30 years of experience.

- Mukesh Kumar, who is the Chief Executive Officer of K Raheja Realty Group, which owns the Infiniti Mall. He is leading the mall business of the company into an admirable retail model. Let's discover possibilities one step at a time, together!

This article is provided by Mint Green Events. ANI will not be responsible in any way for its content. (ANI/Mint Green Events)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence Minister Singh and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper discussed regional security situation in India's neighbourhood: Sources.

Defence Minister Singh and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper discussed regional security situation in Indias neighbourhood Sources....

TCS shares shed early losses, close nearly 1 pc higher

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Friday erased all its early losses and closed nearly 1 per cent higher. Earlier in the day, TCS had dropped over 1 per cent after the company reported a 13.8 per cent decline in its June quarter co...

Curfew in Maharashtra's Nanded from July 12 to 20

Curfew will be imposed in Maharashtras Nanded district from the next week to check the rise in coronavirus cases, authorities said on Friday. With 34 persons testing positive for the virus infection on Friday morning, total number of cases ...

Scientists focus on how immune system T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies

As scientists question whether the presence, or absence, of antibodies to the novel coronavirus can reliably determine immunity, some are looking to a different component of the immune system, known as T cells, for their role in protecting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020