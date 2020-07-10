Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St flat at open after record rise in U.S. COVID-19 cases

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.42 points, or just 0.01%, at 3,152.47. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.84 points, or 0.02%, to 10,545.91 at the opening bell.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 19:11 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St flat at open after record rise in U.S. COVID-19 cases

U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday on nerves over a record rise in coronavirus cases nationwide hurting Corporate America, while data indicating Gilead's antiviral drug showed improved clinical recovery in COVID-19 patients kept losses in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.74 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 25,690.35. The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.42 points, or just 0.01%, at 3,152.47. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.84 points, or 0.02%, to 10,545.91 at the opening bell.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Red Bull and Racing Point say no room for Vettel

Red Bull gave a definite no on Friday to four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettels hopes of returning to them next year while rivals Racing Point politely closed another door to the German.Vettel, who is out of contract with F...

COVID-19: Punjab govt cancels class 12 pending exams, to declare results on basis of best-performing subjects formula

Punjab Government on Friday announced the cancellation of pending examination of class XII amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The Punjab School Education Board PSEB will declare the results of class XII students on the basis of the best-performing ...

Pope names Draghi, ex-head of European Central Bank to panel

Mario Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, has been appointed by Pope Francis to a Vatican advisory panel, the Holy See said on Friday. The pontiff named Draghi, 72, as a member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences....

French government threatened with fines by top court over air pollution

The French government will be fined 10 million euros 11.3 million every six months if it does not reduce air pollution in line with the law, the Council of State, the countrys highest administrative court, said on Friday. Following complain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020