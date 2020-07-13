Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paloma Gutiérrez Keever appointed to support growth of Centurion in Europe

Paloma brings years of experience as a legal marketing consultant advising leading European and Latin American law firms on their communications and marketing strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 13-07-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 13:35 IST
Paloma Gutiérrez Keever appointed to support growth of Centurion in Europe
Paloma has an MSc in International Relations from the London School of Economics and a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Communications from Goldsmiths College, University of London. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

The german-based on-demand legal firm has appointed Paloma Gutiérrez Keever to support the firm's lawyer on-demand offering, Centurion Plus, in Europe. From our Frankfurt office, Paloma will be supporting the growth of Centurion (CenturionLG.com) with a focus on Germany. She will be instrumental in growing partnerships with European firms, corporations and increasing the firm's presence across Western and Eastern Europe.

Paloma brings years of experience as a legal marketing consultant advising leading European and Latin American law firms on their communications and marketing strategies. Having worked with the most prestigious legal publishers in Europe, Paloma understands the shifting dynamics behind the practice of law in the 21st century. She will be instrumental in diversifying Centurion's offering and growing the firm's practice across Germany, where Centurion has had an office since 2019.

"Our model has been very successful in reshaping the legal advisory industry. It was almost inevitable to expand into Germany and Europe. Flexible legal services are undeniably the future of practising law and with Paloma joining the team, the opportunities are endless. Embracing change and the ability to adapt thereto is a golden thread at Centurion. We are extremely excited to welcome Paloma to the team and we look forward to her contribution in not only expanding but also elevating the Centurion Plus model in a very competitive European market," said Leon van der Merwe, Director of Centurion Plus.

"The German market was always a key market in our plans to expand our CenturionPlus model. Naturally, this is a very important move for us at the Firm, and for the growth of on-demand legal services in the world. We could not be more excited to have someone as experienced as Paloma on board to drive this initiative and further cement our brand in Germany and Europe," stated Oneyka Ojogbo, Team Lead, Centurion International AG.

Paloma has an MSc in International Relations from the London School of Economics and a Bachelor's degree in Media and Communications from Goldsmiths College, University of London. In 2017, she completed a copyright law certificate with Harvard University.

With more than 160 lawyers, Centurion Plus platform is providing flexible solutions to clients that address mounting workloads and budgetary constraints. Centurion Plus is a platform which provides on-demand-lawyers that can work with clients on-site or remotely, on various flexible models such as secondments, special projects, rotational work or flexible support. Clients also get the benefit of expertise at a far more competitive rate that reflects the significantly lower overhead costs of this model.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 forces cos to adopt lucid work structure: Experts

There has been an increase in lucid structure of employment where people have been asked to do all level jobs irrespective of the designations mostly in IT, FMCG, e-commerce, and retail sectors due to the disruptions caused by COVID-19, acc...

Germans buy better meat, substitutes after abattoir scandal

Concern about poor working conditions in the meat industry after repeated coronavirus outbreaks at slaughterhouses may speed up a trend among Germans to opt for higher-priced, better quality meat and vegetarian and vegan substitutes. German...

Counting the burials: African nations scramble to track COVID-19

Long after the funding for his project was frozen, Bilal Endris has kept a lonely watch over cemeteries in Ethiopias capital by slipping cash to gravediggers to alert his team to any sudden spikes in burials.In a nation where fewer than 2 o...

China bans Cruz, Rubio, Smith, Brownback over criticism

China on Monday said it will ban entry to U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, Representative Chris Smith and Ambassador for Religious Freedom Sam Brownback over their criticism of the ruling Communist Partys policies toward minority gro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020