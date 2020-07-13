Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stones for Rs 20,000 cr projs in Haryana

The web-based function will be presided over by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. "Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various Highway projects as part of a new economic corridor worth over Rs 20 thousand crore in Haryana on the coming 14th," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 22:51 IST
Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stones for Rs 20,000 cr projs in Haryana

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for economic corridor projects worth Rs 20,000 crore in Haryana, the government said on Monday. The web-based function will be presided over by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

"Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various Highway projects as part of a new economic corridor worth over Rs 20 thousand crore in Haryana on the coming 14th," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement. Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that these national and state highways and bypasses will change the picture of the infrastructure in the state. He said that with the strengthening of the road network in the state, development of industries will get a new direction and entrepreneurs will come forward for more investment in the state.

Chautala in a statement said that the state government had requested the Centre earlier to expeditiously complete road-related projects in the state. He said that the Ismailabad-Narnaul Greenfield Highway will connect five Lok Sabha constituencies of Kurukshetra, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh in the state, which will increase the connectivity as well as speed up industrial development in the State. The road development project is a part of Delhi-Mumbai and Kolkata-Amritsar industrial corridor and with the start of this; more entrepreneurs will be attracted to Haryana for investment purposes.

The projects for inauguration include 35.45 km 4-lane Rohna/ Hasangarh to Jhajjar section of NH 334B costing Rs 1,183 crore, 70 km 4-laning of Punjab-Haryana Border to Jind section of NH 71 (Rs 857 crore), and the 85.36 km 2-lane with paved shoulders Jind-Karnal Highway on NH 709 (Rs 200 crore). The projects for laying foundation stone include 227 km 6-lane access controlled Greenfield expressway from Ismailpur to Narnaul on NH 152D in 8 packages costing Rs 8,650 crore, 46 km 4-lane Gurugram Pataudi-Rewari section of NH 352W (Rs 1,524 crore) and 14.4 km 4-lane Rewari bypass for Rs 928 crore, the statement said.

In addition, foundation stone will also be laid for 30.45 km 4-lane Rewari-Ateli Mandi section of NH 11 costing Rs 1,057 crore, 40.8 km 6-lane Narnaul bypass on NH 148B, NH 11 and Narnaul to Ateli Mandi section of NH 11 (Rs 1,380 crore), 40.6 km 4-lane Jind-Gohana (greenfield alignment) of NH 352A (Rs 1,207 crore), 38.23 km 4-lane Gohana-Sonipat section of NH 352A (Rs 1,502 crore), and 40.47 km 4-lane UP-Haryana border to Roha on NH 334B (Rs 1,509 crore). "These projects will benefit people of Haryana in a big way by providing smooth connectivity within state, as well as to other states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh," the statement said.

The projects will also save on time, fuel and cost, as also boost development in backward areas of the state, it added. Chautala said the state government is also working in the direction of creating an integrated logistic hub in Narnaul which was reviewed recently by the state government. The Railways have also released their share for the integrated logistics hub..

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong keeps doors open for Pilot, calls another meeting of legislature party

Congress MLAs were holed up at a resort near Jaipur, where a second legislature party meeting will be held Tuesday as the top leadership tries to woo back dissidents led by Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. Former party presiden...

U.N. expert accuses White House of 'onslaught' against media

The U.N. special rapporteur on freedom of expression on Monday accused the White House of mounting an onslaught against the media and referred to a negative Trump effect on global press freedom. In his last official press briefing before hi...

EU preparing measures against China over Hong Kong

The European Union EU is preparing counter-measures on China in response to Beijings new security law on Hong Kong, the blocs top diplomat said on Monday, but envoys stressed the likely steps will not amount to economic sanctions. Diplomats...

Tunisia PM will reshuffle cabinet amid row with moderate Islamist Ennahda party

Tunisias prime minister Elyes Fakfakh said on Monday he will conduct a cabinet reshuffle in the coming days amid a row with the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, in what appears to be a step to remove Ennahda ministers in the government.Enna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020