Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil reassigns deforestation data manager, raising question of political influence

Brazil is restructuring the space agency team responsible for monitoring deforestation including reassigning a key manager, a move that enviromentalists said raised concerns of political interference as destruction soars in the Amazon rainforest. The federal government initially announced on Monday morning in the official gazette that coordinator Lubia Vinhas had been dismissed from her position as head of the earth observation team at space agency Inpe, without offering an explanation.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 05:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 05:59 IST
Brazil reassigns deforestation data manager, raising question of political influence

Brazil is restructuring the space agency team responsible for monitoring deforestation including reassigning a key manager, a move that enviromentalists said raised concerns of political interference as destruction soars in the Amazon rainforest.

The federal government initially announced on Monday morning in the official gazette that coordinator Lubia Vinhas had been dismissed from her position as head of the earth observation team at space agency Inpe, without offering an explanation. The announcement came after Inpe data on Friday showed that deforestation had increased for the 14th consecutive month and was up 25% in the first six months of the year, compared to the same period a year ago.

On Monday evening, Inpe released a statement on its website saying Vinhas had been reassigned as part of an existing larger restructuring to improve the agency's operations. She will lead a special project to launch a "georeferencing" database, and her department will be merged with meterological and other departments, it said. Vinhas did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

The timing of the firing raises questions about whether it was politically motivated, said Marcio Astrini, head of the Brazilian non-governmental organization Climate Observatory. "At a minimum, it's very strange that a manager at Inpe that handles the deforestation data would be dismissed on the next (working) day after the release of deforestation data," said Astrini.

Astrini cited last year's high-profile firing of the top official at Inpe, director Ricardo Galvao, by President Jair Bolsonaro, shortly after the release of data showing worsening deforestation that angered the right-wing leader. "At the least, it creates distrust in the government's intentions," Astrini said

Inpe said it has been forced to restructure due to staff shortages caused by budget cuts.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore economy enters recession, Q2 GDP plunges record 41.2%

Singapores economy slipped into recession in the second quarter, contracting by a record 41.2 from the previous three months and is facing its biggest slump ever this year as coronavirus lockdown steps hammer the trade-reliant city-state.Ec...

Face covering mandatory in UK shops from July 24

Face masks will become mandatory in shops across England from July 24, the government announced on Monday. On June 15, the UK government made wearing face masks on public transport mandatory, Sputnik reportedThere is growing evidence that w...

Blackhawks G Crawford declared 'unfit to play'

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford was designated unfit to play and missed practice as the team opened training camp Monday. The 35-year-old netminder is listed on the teams training camp roster along with four other goaltenders. ...

US rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea

Asserting that the Chinese predatory world view has no place in the 21st century, the Trump administration, in a major policy decision on Monday, categorically rejected the territorial claims made by Beijing in South China Sea, stating that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020