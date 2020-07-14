Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNISOC increases capital by CNY 5bn to complete equity restructuring

The IPO process is now on track for a 2021 listing on the SSE STAR Market, Shanghai's recent NASDAQ-style Science and Technology board, by the restructured company valued at CNY 55 billion (USD 7.86 billion).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 14-07-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 09:01 IST
UNISOC increases capital by CNY 5bn to complete equity restructuring
UNISOC shareholders have increased from 7 to 31, including 17 investment funds (limited partnerships) accounting for 70% of new shareholdings. Image Credit: ANI

As announced on May 12, Chinese fabless semiconductor company UNISOC increased capital by CNY 5 billion (USD 715 million) to complete its equity restructuring. The IPO process is now on track for a 2021 listing on the SSE STAR Market, Shanghai's recent NASDAQ-style Science and Technology board, by the restructured company valued at CNY 55 billion (USD 7.86 billion).

Based on Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) announcements, UNISOC completed the relevant registration on June 8 including the formalities of a capital increase of CNY 4.2 billion (USD 600 million) to CNY 4.62 billion (USD 660 million) and the substantially altered equity structure. The listing entity will be UNISOC Communications (Shanghai) Technology Co., Ltd.

UNISOC shareholders have increased from 7 to 31, including 17 investment funds (limited partnerships) accounting for 70% of new shareholdings. Beijing Spreadtrum Investment remains the largest shareholder with 38.55% (57.14% pre-restructuring), followed by China National IC Industry Investment Fund (CICIIF or 'Big Fund') with 15.27%, and Intel (China) with 12.98%. Shanghai IC Industry Investment Fund and China National Fund II follow jointly in fourth, with each holding 4.09%.

"This equity reorganization is conducive to optimizing equity structure and enhancing financial strength," said UNISOC previously. "The capital increase will be used for R&D in advanced technologies for 5G, IoT, AI and other fields, which will further strengthen technological competitiveness, and promote UNISOC's stable long-term development."

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

17 US states, DC file lawsuit against Trump admin’s new visa policy for global students

As many as 17 US states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administrations new visa policy for international students, calling it a cruel, abrupt, and unlawful action to expel them amidst the COVID-19 pandem...

Nepal PM seems to lost 'mental balance,' says Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday slammed Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for claiming that Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, is in Nepal and Lord Rama was Nepali. Oli NepalPM seems 2hv lost his mental balance or is pu...

WRAPUP 1-China June exports unexpectedly rise as economies reopen, imports up

Chinas exports unexpectedly rose in June as overseas economies reopened after lockdowns, while imports grew for the first time this year, reinforcing views the recovery from the pandemic is gaining traction in the worlds second-largest econ...

WHO boss slams 'mixed messages' from leaders on coronavirus

The World Health Organizations chief on Monday slammed some government leaders for eroding public trust by sending mixed messages on the coronavirus and warned that their failures to stop their countries spiraling outbreaks mean there would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020