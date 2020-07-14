Left Menu
Development News Edition

China shares end lower as investors book profits, uncertainty looms

China shares closed lower on Tuesday as investors consolidated their positions from a recent bull run, and as uncertainty over China's economic outlook and relationship with the United States weighed despite encouraging trade data. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.83% at 3,414.62.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-07-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 13:03 IST
China shares end lower as investors book profits, uncertainty looms
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

China shares closed lower on Tuesday as investors consolidated their positions from a recent bull run, and as uncertainty over China's economic outlook and relationship with the United States weighed despite encouraging trade data.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.83% at 3,414.62. The index trimmed losses that had pushed it down more than 2% in afternoon trade. It has gained 14.4% this month.

** The ChiNext Composite start-up board, which hit multi-year highs in the previous session, fell 1.064% and the Shenzhen index ended down 0.85%.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.95%.

** Shares dropped despite data showing China's exports and imports rose last month, bolstering hopes that Beijing's recovery from the pandemic is gaining traction.

** But while China's economy is showing steady recovery, a hard battle still lies ahead as the situation remains severe both at home and abroad, state radio quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Monday.

** About 54.32 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 168.8% of the market's 30-day moving average of 32.18 billion shares a day.

** Adding to broad market concerns were rising tensions between the United States and China.

** Washington on Monday rejected China's disputed claims to offshore resources in the South China Sea, and China announced sanctions against U.S. officials and entities in retaliation for U.S. sanctions over alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur Muslim minority.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.92%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.87%.

** At 07:09 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 7.0135 per U.S. dollar, 0.22% weaker than the previous close of 6.998, and set for its worst day in three weeks.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong sacks Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan Deputy CM, PCC chief

Sachin Pilot has been removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief, announced Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday. Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena have been removed from the posts of Deputy Chief M...

102 MLAs unanimously demand sacking of Sachin Pilot during CLP meet in Jaipur

At the Congress Legislative Party CLP meeting today in Jaipur, as many as 102 MLAs unanimously demanded that Sachin Pilot should be removed from the party, said sources. In a few minutes long video, all the MLAs were seen standing on their ...

The students left out in online exams will be given another chance to appear in physical exams in September: DU to HC.

The students left out in online exams will be given another chance to appear in physical exams in September DU to HC....

SBI to institute work-from-anywhere infrastructure, hopes to save Rs 1,000 cr

Amid COVID-19 induced disruption, the countrys largest lender State Bank of India SBI will institute work-from-anywhere infrastructure and expects to save Rs 1,000 crore from this measure, Chairman Rajnish Kumar said. Speaking to shareholde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020