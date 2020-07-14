Mandaviya approves Rs. 107Cr for firefighting facilities for Haldia Dock Complex

Union Minister of State (I/C) for Shipping Shri Mansukh Mandaviya has approved Rs. 107 Crore for augmentation of firefighting facilities on five jetties of Haldia Dock Complex, Kolkata Port.

The modern firefighting facility will enable the Haldia Dock Complex in the safe handling of the movement of petrochemical products. The existing fire fighting facility does not support the handling the LPG and other petroleum products as per the guideline of Oil Industry Safety Directorate (OISD)of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Ministry of Shipping has prioritized safety and security of cargo operation on all Major Ports. It is a move towards compliance of global standards for fire safety.

LPG and LNG cargo on Haldia dock are projected to increase in the near future.

The state-of-the-art firefighting infrastructure will help to manage the petro-chemical goods in a safe and secure manner at Kolkata Port by complying OISD guidelines.

(With Inputs from PIB)