Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mandaviya approves Rs. 107Cr for firefighting facilities for Haldia Dock Complex

The modern firefighting facility will enable the Haldia Dock Complex in the safe handling of the movement of petrochemical products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 15:06 IST
Mandaviya approves Rs. 107Cr for firefighting facilities for Haldia Dock Complex
Ministry of Shipping has prioritized safety and security of cargo operation on all Major Ports. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State (I/C) for Shipping Shri Mansukh Mandaviya has approved Rs. 107 Crore for augmentation of firefighting facilities on five jetties of Haldia Dock Complex, Kolkata Port.

The modern firefighting facility will enable the Haldia Dock Complex in the safe handling of the movement of petrochemical products. The existing fire fighting facility does not support the handling the LPG and other petroleum products as per the guideline of Oil Industry Safety Directorate (OISD)of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Ministry of Shipping has prioritized safety and security of cargo operation on all Major Ports. It is a move towards compliance of global standards for fire safety.

LPG and LNG cargo on Haldia dock are projected to increase in the near future.

The state-of-the-art firefighting infrastructure will help to manage the petro-chemical goods in a safe and secure manner at Kolkata Port by complying OISD guidelines.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge to decide whether Epstein companion Ghislaine Maxwell deserves bail

A U.S. judge is expected to decide on Tuesday whether to grant bail to Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epsteins longtime associate, who has been charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them. U.S. District Judge...

Fight for control of U.S. Senate starts with Maine, Texas, Alabama primaries

Democrats could take a step toward wresting control of the U.S. Senate from Republicans on Tuesday when voters in Maine, Texas and Alabama cast ballots in nominating contests.Maine Democrats pick a challenger to Susan Collins, one of the Se...

John Browne steps down as Huawei UK chairman ahead of government ban

Former BP chief John Browne is stepping down as chairman of Huaweis UK operation ahead of the British government banning the Chinese company from the countrys 5G networks later on Tuesday.When Lord Browne became chairman of Huawei UKs board...

Girls outshine boys in Second PUC exams in Karnataka

Girls outshone boys in the Second Pre-University Board examinations in Karnataka, results of which were announced on Tuesday. As many as 6.75 lakh students had written the examination of which 4.17 lakh students passed.Thus, the pass percen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020